A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, October 1, 2019:
SANDERS’ FIRST TV AD COMING: Bernie Sanders’ first TV campaign ad of the 2020 election cycle is headed to Iowa’s airwaves. The Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator from Vermont made a $1.3 million buy in Iowa to broadcast his ad, title, “Fights for Us.”
The Sanders campaign made the ad buy announcement on the heels of reporting a $25 million fundraising haul in the most recent three-month campaign finance period. The ad will begin running Thursday and will run for two weeks, the campaign said.
“Living in a family that struggled economically powerfully influenced my life and my values,” Sanders says in the ad in footage shot at a campaign rally.
CLIMATE GROUP ORGANIZING IN IOWA: The Sunrise Movement, a climate policy advocacy group, announced a new field program in the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
The group says it plans to “educate tens of thousands of people in the two pivotal early states on the Green New Deal and where the different candidates stand on climate issues,” and its eight organizers in Iowa will help attempt “to push candidates to take even more ambitious stances and make clear to candidates that whether they do could determine if they win or lose crucial early state contests.”
Warren endorsement: Democratic Iowa state Sen. Eric Giddens is endorsing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.
Earlier this year Giddens won a special election for Iowa Senate District 30. He will be up for re-election in 2020. His Senate district is made up portions of Waterloo and the cities of Hudson and Cedar Falls in Black Hawk County.
During the special election several presidential candidates came to support Giddens. On March 2 Warren held an organizing event for him.
“Elizabeth has the vision and the plans to end the corruption that has eroded opportunity for everyday Iowans and endangered our precious environment,” Giddens said in a news release. “And she understands that she can’t do it alone that we must build a grassroots movement to achieve the change we need.”
Giddens is program manager for the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa. He previously served on the Cedar Falls Board of Education.
