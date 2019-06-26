CEDAR FALLS -- For the second year in a row, cameras placed in Gateway Park will help organizers with Sturgis Falls.
Eleven cameras were donated and installed by Electronic Engineering for use during the 44th annual Sturgis Falls Celebration. The cameras provide a live feed to police and event coordinators.
"It's a management tool," said Jay Stoddard, president of the Sturgis Falls board of directors. "You can tell if we have lines over at ID validation, or tickets lines. If we see (lines) we have a chance to mitigate (them)."
Organizers can see if a trash barrel is blown over and send someone to take care of it, Stoddard said.
Cameras were used in Tourist Park for about eight years, but from 2011 to 2017 were absent. One reason cameras are back was parking areas being vandalized.
Publicity about the cameras should help inspire people to be more respectful, Stoddard said. "Smile, you're on candid camera. That sort of thing."
You have free articles remaining.
The live feed will go to the Cedar Falls Police Department and Stoddard's office. Workers will have it available on tablets and phones.
Stoddard has experienced some negative feedback from some people worried "Big Brother is watching," but most people are happy about the surveillance.
"I take great pride in the fact that in our 44th year we have yet to have any type of a huge altercation," Stoddard said.
The signage, music, security and organization help keep the celebration running smoothly.
"You get a system of order, and I think that goes a long way in making people feel more comfortable about coming here and bringing their families," he said. "The security cameras play into that as well."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.