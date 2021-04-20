Calling bids 'disappointing,' Waverly council approves sewage plant repairs

"All that combined caused a little bit of an increase beyond what we were thinking," Bronner said.

The work will include altering the trickling filter process and construction of an oxidation ditch at the Water Pollution Control plant. Those improvements will bring the city into compliance with the Iowa Department of Natural Resource's nutrient reduction strategy, developed in 2013 to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus in Iowa's waterways and the Gulf of Mexico.

Waverly has until Nov. 1, 2022, to meet those requirements or be possibly subject to fines.

"Rebidding it will probably not benefit us going forward, and from a timing standpoint I don't even think we can actually (rebid) it and still meet our requirements," Bronner said. "This is unfortunately the hand we've been dealt."

Council members agreed work could not be delayed on the aging plant.