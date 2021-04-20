Calling bids 'disappointing,' Waverly council approves sewage plant repairs

WAVERLY -- The City Council accepted the lowest of two bids to fix the city's outdated wastewater treatment facility, but not before discussing why there were so few bids and why they were so high.
The council Monday unanimously approved the $12,818,900 bid from Gridor Construction of Buffalo, Minnesota. Design and administration costs will bring the total to just over $14.5 million. The only other bid came in at $13.8 million, according to city staff. The initial estimate for the project was $10.2 million.
In March, the council approved 10% sewer rate increases in each of the next two fiscal years, beginning this summer, to help pay for the work. The majority of the money upfront will come from a state revolving loan fund, with $1.3 million -- if approved by council -- from the city's portion of the recent American Rescue Plan federal stimulus funding.
After the bids were received earlier this month, City Administrator James Bronner said he wanted to get more information about why there were only two and why they were so high before approving a contractor.
Bronner said there were several factors at play, including high steel prices, which have increased 240% since August, according to engineer Kevin Graves with the city's design firm WHKS. Additionally, the specialized firms that do wastewater treatment plant work are busier than normal.
"All that combined caused a little bit of an increase beyond what we were thinking," Bronner said.
The work will include altering the trickling filter process and construction of an oxidation ditch at the Water Pollution Control plant. Those improvements will bring the city into compliance with the Iowa Department of Natural Resource's nutrient reduction strategy, developed in 2013 to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus in Iowa's waterways and the Gulf of Mexico.
Waverly has until Nov. 1, 2022, to meet those requirements or be possibly subject to fines.
"Rebidding it will probably not benefit us going forward, and from a timing standpoint I don't even think we can actually (rebid) it and still meet our requirements," Bronner said. "This is unfortunately the hand we've been dealt."
Council members agreed work could not be delayed on the aging plant.
"The bids on this are disappointing, but this is a project that you just don't want to put off," said Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow. "If any of you have seen the facility out there, it is in bad shape, and this is the kind of facility that you don't want to just have break because there's nothing you can do if it does."
