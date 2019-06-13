WATERLOO -- California Rep. Ro Khanna is coming to Waterloo to campaign for presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders at Waterloo's Grout Museum Saturday at 2 p.m.
Last Saturday Sanders came to Waterloo's National Cattle Congress Pavilion where hundreds came out to see the candidate.
This is Khanna's fourth trip to Iowa to campaign for Democratic candidates.
Khanna's Iowa tour this weekend will be from Friday to Saturday and take him to Waterloo, Carroll, Des Moines, Ames, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.
