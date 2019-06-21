WATERLOO — Construction crews have arrived to fix a city swimming pool that has been unable to open.
Workers from Chester Pool Systems began working Wednesday in the deep end of the Byrnes Park swimming pool, repairing a broken pipe discovered when city staff started filling the pool last month.
“My guess-timate is we should have it ready in two to three weeks,” said Joel Shepard, a city facilities maintenance employee.
A pipe broke loose from the drain box, which caused gravel under the pool floor to heave up.
The New Albany, Ind.-based pool company is expected to be on site for a week to 10 days cutting up pieces of the aluminum pool to make repairs before welding it back in place. The city must then paint, fill the pool and allow it to warm up before it can open.
Both the Byrnes Park and Gates Park municipal pools were built in 1981 with expected 20-year lifespans. Despite maintenance and several major repairs over the years, city officials said the pools may not last much longer.
“This pool is just tired,” Shepard said. “It’s getting harder and harder for me to get it open every year.”
Waterloo Leisure Services has been directing swimmers to use extended hours at the Gates pool, which opened June 1, or the indoor Cedar Valley SportsPlex pool. Swimming lessons were also moved to the other pools.
The department has processed a handful of refunds, mostly for swimming lessons, for those unable or unwilling to use the Gates or SportsPlex.
“Hopefully we can reopen within a relatively short time frame and get the pool functioning through the rest of this season and next,” said Leisure Services Director Paul Huting.
Given the declining condition of the pools, the city hired Waters Edge Aquatic Design in 2018 to evaluate the facilities and make recommendations on their replacement.
The firm in October unveiled an estimated $12 million plan to build a new multi-featured pool and aquatic center at Byrnes Park and replace the Gates Park pool with a large spray park.
“We feel like we can raise at least half of the replacement cost through grants, with the rest being city expense,” Huting said. The city’s share likely would require a bond issue approved by voters.
He expects the City Council will need to hold a work session at some point to discuss the path forward.
