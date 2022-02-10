Byrnes pool, Gates splash pad get preliminary approval

WATERLOO — The city’s plan surrounding its indoor and outdoor swimming pools was given the green light by a key commission this week.

The Waterloo Leisure Services Commission approved the city’s aquatic master plan, put together jointly by consultants Ballard*King and Associates, Water Technology Inc. and Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects, during its Tuesday meeting.

The plan is expected to get a final vote at the Feb. 21 City Council meeting, with Councilor Dave Boesen noting they were “extremely excited about this project.”

The plan was spurred by the outdoor pools at Byrnes Park and Gates Park passing the age of 40 last year.

Both had a projected lifespan of just 25 years, and staff noted both needed frequent repairs.

Consultants noted it was “probable that one or both pools will not be operational in the summer of 2022,” according to the final report.

A study found both had far exceeded their life cycles, but also found a city the size of Waterloo — which produces around 445,000 pool visits annually, less than the national rate — couldn’t support two outdoor pools.

Ballard King recommended Byrnes get the new pool instead of Gates, noting that a little over half of survey respondents reported visiting Byrnes’ pool and nearly 66% said they had never been to Gates.

Byrnes Park would get a 6-lane, 25-yard lap pool with a diving board; a zero-depth entry play and instructional pool; and a lazy river with an integrated water slide catch pool.

Gates Park would see its pool replaced with a “significant” splash pad, but a focus group’s “feeling that Gates Park had been forgotten and needed a transformational investment” lead to the creation of a separate Gates Park Master Plan. It was unveiled to the City Council in January and would feature several non-aquatic elements like new basketball courts, a roller skating track, amphitheater and inclusive playground.

Felicia Smith-Nalls, the city’s neighborhood services director, said there has been “dialogue out there about losing (Gates) Park,” and said the city will hold community meetings to “let people see the plan” was not a loss.

“We are one city. This is Waterloo. This is not east and west Waterloo,” she said. “The investment in Gates is the equitable piece.”

Consultants also recommended the city “should investigate public transportation opportunities” between the two parks, since each would have unique elements not available at both.

Huting said both Byrnes and Gates improvements are estimated at $8 million each for a total of $16 million. He noted they would be “trying to raise all of that” through grant funding, with some suggesting federal environmental cleanup grants related to the adjacent former Chamberlain property could be used.

As far as adding an indoor competition pool, something the city has considered at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex to bring in more youth swimming tournaments, Leisure Services Director Paul Huting told the commission it would need “a major partnership with Waterloo Schools” for that to be financially feasible.

