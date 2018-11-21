WATERLOO — Black Hawk County has agreed to lower its sale price for Country View after the buyer found shortfalls at the nursing home.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Monday to let Pritok Capital use $400,000 initially earmarked as part of the sale price to make building improvements.
Pritok Capital, of Skokie, Ill., bid $5.6 million when the county-owned skilled nursing and mental health care facility was put on the market in May.
But the supervisors agreed to lower the price to $4 million after the state slashed Medicaid reimbursement rates for some residents at the care center, which Pritok claimed devalued the center after the original bid was provided.
This week’s action essentially drops the county’s proceeds to $3.6 million. The deal is expected to close by the end of December.
“In doing their due diligence, Pritok found various deficiencies within the facility that they noted and wanted to negotiate a reduction in the price,” said Eric Johnson, an attorney hired to help the county negotiate the sale.
Johnson said the county instead required Pritok to put the $400,000 into an escrow account for building improvements “so that we know … that what is left for the residents and the staff there would be an improved facility.”
Supervisor Chris Schwartz, who had opposed selling Country View throughout the process, cast the lone vote against the latest price cut.
“This is essentially the second price reduction we’ve had,” said Schwartz, adding the brokerage hired to sell Country View had put the projected price at $5.5 million to $8.5 million before bids were sought.
The supervisors put Country View on the market after the 168-bed facility began racking up annual budget deficits that required a $1.5 million property tax bailout last year. The process drew heavy criticism from Country View employees and family members of residents.
Country View had avoided needing additional county general fund support since the new fiscal year started July 1. But that changed this month.
The supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to advance $500,000 to the care center’s budget, which they hope to recoup when the books are closed on the sale.
County Finance Director Susan Deaton said County View had $240,000 in its bank account Monday, which wasn’t enough to cover this week’s $300,000 payroll or another $280,000 in employee benefits owed to the county for the month of October.
