Buttigieg to hold NE Iowa events this week

NEW HAMPTON -- A Democrat running for president in third place in the polling averages will make the case for winning the Iowa Caucuses this week across the state, including with stops in Northeast Iowa.
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., will hold town halls in New Hampton, Decorah and Independence this week, with a Get Out the Caucus rally in Waterloo on Saturday, his campaign announced.
His upcoming events include:
- New Hampton: A town hall will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at a location to be announced in New Hampton. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforpete/event/211565/
- Decorah: A town hall will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Hotel Winneshiek, 104 East Water St. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforpete/event/211718/
- Independence: A town hall will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at a location to be announced in Independence. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforpete/event/212345/
- Waterloo: A Get Out the Caucus Rally will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at National Cattle Congress, 257 Ansborough Ave. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforpete/event/212980/
Buttigieg is polling at an average of 17% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. That's behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at an average of 25%, and former Vice President Joe Biden, at 22%. However, Buttigieg is polling ahead of both U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 13.5%, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, at 8.5%.