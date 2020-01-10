Buttigieg to hold Cedar Falls, Toledo campaign events next week

CEDAR FALLS -- Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and one of the top-polling Democratic candidates for president, will make two campaign stops in northeast Iowa next week.

Buttigieg will hold a Tama County Meet and Greet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Tama County Nature Center, 2283 Park Road, in Toledo. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforpete/event/192438/.

After that, Buttigieg will travel to Cedar Falls for a town hall at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, inside the Maucker Union on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforpete/event/192445/

Buttigieg's events will come the day after he appears in the Democratic debate on Jan. 14 in Des Moines. He will be joined at that debate by U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden and businessman Tom Steyer.