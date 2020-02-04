Buttigieg, Sanders lead as Iowa releases 62% of caucus results after delay

The party's caucus crisis was an embarrassing twist after months of promoting the contest as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a jumbled field with no clear front-runner. Instead, after a buildup that featured seven rounds of debates, nearly $1 billion spent nationwide and a year of political jockeying, caucus day ended with no winner, no official results and many fresh questions about whether Iowa can retain its coveted "first" status.

Iowa marked the first contest in a primary season that will span all 50 states and several U.S. territories, ending at the party's national convention in mid-July.

Campaigning in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Warren said she was "feeling good" about her performance in Iowa but questioned the state party's plans to release partial results.

"I just don't understand what that means, at least half of the data. I think they ought to get it together and release all the data," she said.

The Sanders' campaign told supporters that its internal monitoring showed him in the lead with nearly half the vote in. Sanders himself said late Monday, "Today marks the beginning of the end for Donald Trump."

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, essentially declared an Iowa victory.