WAVERLY — Halloween isn’t the scariest holiday during an election season, Mayor Pete Buttigieg argued — it’s Thanksgiving.
“I bet a lot of people are thinking about navigating their Thanksgiving with family,” Buttigieg told a jam-packed Waverly-Shell Rock High School cafeteria of more than 500 people, in response to a question about the political divide.
He talked of the mud-slinging others may do, and told the crowd it doesn’t have to be that way.
“I just have a different thinking than some folks: I don’t think the world is made up of good and bad people, and I don’t think the way you vote makes you good or bad,” he said. “We can, in fact, make this a more decent country — and I think the presidency is the only office that has the reach to do that.”
As his star continued to rise in Iowa — the average of the most recent polls put Buttigieg at 17% among Iowa caucusgoers, behind only Sen. Elizabeth Warren and ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vice President Joe Biden, according to RealClearPolitics — the South Bend, Indiana, mayor differentiated himself from the more liberal wing of the party on Sunday afternoon.
“I want Medicare to be available for all, but I’m not going to order you to take our plan,” Buttigieg said, noting union members negotiated for their plans in exchange for lower wages. “I think that’s the way to honor American freedom.”
Buttigieg spoke on a wide variety of topics Sunday afternoon, from the climate to universal background checks and red flag laws for firearms, and from racial inequality to giving the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico “full political representation.”
The former lieutenant in the Navy Reserve also lamented that President Donald Trump pulled troops out of Syria recently, saying he “abandoned” the Kurdish soldiers who fought alongside the U.S.
“I’m not sure it’s fully understood how much America lost when we lost the relationship with the Kurds,” Buttigieg said. “No ally should ever regret betting their lives on the United States of America, and when I am President, they won’t.”
That was a message that resonated with Sophie Williams-Perez of Iowa City, who said she also liked Buttigieg’s stance on reproductive rights but was undecided between caucusing for him or Warren.
“A big thing that sways me is his prior military service — I’m also in the Navy,” Williams-Perez said. “He understands the younger people, and the marginalized populations.”
Paula Letsche of Waverly came away ready to caucus for Buttigieg.
“I really like his message of unification — I think that’s what our country needs,” she said.
Sanders, Bennet in Waterloo
In Waterloo, Sen. Bernie Sanders was talking about unification of a different kind at the Turn Iowa Blues Fest, sponsored by Americans for Democratic Action inside the Waterloo Center for the Arts on Sunday afternoon.
“I would like your help to enable me to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of America,” Sanders told a crowd of around 150. “Then, I’ll need you to stand with me the day after in creating a government and economy that works for more than the one percent.”
Previously trailing only Biden among Iowa caucusgoers for much of the year, Sanders has of late found himself polling at 15.3%, according to the RealClearPolitics average. That’s behind two moderates — Buttigieg and Biden — as well as a fellow liberal, top-polling Warren, who just released a detailed Medicare for All plan.
But Sanders insisted he was still the only candidate intent on dismantling the country’s economic inequality with top-down initiatives like raising the minimum wage, single-payer health insurance, tuition-free college education and the Green New Deal.
“It’s not just Trump’s corruption and lying and sexism and racism and homophobia — it’s that we’re moving toward an oligarchical system,” Sanders said.
You have free articles remaining.
Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, a moderate polling at less than 1 percent who went on stage shortly after Sanders, agreed that income inequality was hollowing out the middle class. But as a candidate who “won two elections in a purple state,” Bennet’s policy positions differed widely from those of Sanders.
“I’m much more interested in free preschool than I am free college,” the former school superintendent said.
Bennet also lambasted Medicare for All, saying it was politically untenable. Instead, he said he preferred a public option with an auto-enrollment feature, and said he believed a good plan would get everyone on the rolls in three years.
“I guarantee it will be a losing political battle to pass Medicare for All,” he said. “I don’t think the American people are going to give up the choice for themselves.”
Bennet talked about more modest gains instead, noting he helped write a comprehensive immigration bill as part of the Gang of Eight that passed the U.S. Senate in 2013. The bill expired under former House Speaker John Boehner, who failed to bring it to a vote.
“I will pass immigration reform like the one I helped write in 2013, and I will make sure every child at the border is returned to their family,” he said.
Bennet said he would also invest in infrastructure, increase the child tax credit and earned income tax credit, and overturn the Citizens United decision.
“We have borrowed trillions from the Chinese to give tax cuts to rich people and fight wars overseas,” he said. “That’s money we could have invested in the next generation of Americans.”
Kim King of Inverness, Florida, said she came to the forum because she hadn’t had the opportunity to hear either presidential candidate yet. She said neither changed her mind; she still favored Sen. Kamala Harris.
“I’m just trying to be informed,” she said. “To be honest, I will vote for the Democratic nominee.”
Marcia Buttgen of Waterloo said she liked Sanders but didn’t “totally agree with Medicare for All.”
“My husband worked for 30 years to get his private insurance,” she said.
She noted she was leaning toward three candidates: Buttigieg, Harris and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
“There’s a lot to pick from yet,” Buttgen said. “In Iowa, it takes us a while to make that decision.”
Buttgen also said she was excited to hear from the four Democratic candidates for Senate also scheduled to speak at the Turn Iowa Blues Fest.
“Some of the others running against (Sen. Joni) Ernst I haven’t heard at all,” she said. “We definitely need to get (Ernst) out.”
The Senate candidates were also the main reason Bob and Linda Morgan of Cedar Falls came to the Fest, though the Warren supporters found something they liked in Bennet.
“What Michael Bennet, I think, is right about — the cost of health care is more important that trying to get enrolled in health care,” Linda Morgan said.
“(Medicare for All) is going to be fought over for the next four, five, six years — what people are saying now is going to be irrelevant,” Bob Morgan added. “The issue is, how do we get care for everybody, (not) just trying to get coverage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.