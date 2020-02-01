Buttigieg ralllies in Waterloo Saturday ahead of Iowa caucuses

WATERLOO — Pete Buttigieg campaigned in Waterloo Saturday morning as part of a final push for Democratic voters ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

As the 10 a.m. rally started at the Electric Park Ballroom, he noted the limited time for people to pick their candidate in Monday night's presidential preference contest.

"Fifth-seven hours, is that it? Hard to believe, because we've been hard at work for more than a year," said the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. "Now I have one more chance to ask you eye-to-eye to support me on Monday and to explain why."

The stop was part a swing through eastern Iowa that continued Saturday with town hall gatherings in Oelwein and Anamosa and rallies in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids. On Sunday, he'll hold 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. rallies at Northwest Junior High in Coralville and Lincoln High School in Des Moines, respectively.

Democrats need to "make sure we can get a nominee to defeat (Republican President) Donald Trump," Buttigieg told the cheering crowd, which included more than 500 people, according to campaign and Electric Park officials. He admitted to being "a little worried," though, that some were distinguishing between the best way to win and the right way to govern once the next president is inaugurated.