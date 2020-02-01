Buttigieg ralllies in Waterloo Saturday ahead of Iowa caucuses

WATERLOO — Pete Buttigieg campaigned in Waterloo Saturday morning as part of a final push for Democratic voters ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
As the 10 a.m. rally started at the Electric Park Ballroom, he noted the limited time for people to pick their candidate in Monday night's presidential preference contest.
"Fifth-seven hours, is that it? Hard to believe, because we've been hard at work for more than a year," said the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. "Now I have one more chance to ask you eye-to-eye to support me on Monday and to explain why."
The stop was part a swing through eastern Iowa that continued Saturday with town hall gatherings in Oelwein and Anamosa and rallies in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids. On Sunday, he'll hold 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. rallies at Northwest Junior High in Coralville and Lincoln High School in Des Moines, respectively.
Democrats need to "make sure we can get a nominee to defeat (Republican President) Donald Trump," Buttigieg told the cheering crowd, which included more than 500 people, according to campaign and Electric Park officials. He admitted to being "a little worried," though, that some were distinguishing between the best way to win and the right way to govern once the next president is inaugurated.
In the last 50 years, he asserted, Democrats who won the nation's highest office were new to national politics and focused on new ways of doing things in the future. The United States will face different kinds of challenges than in the past related to climate change, the economy, technology and global relations.
"That is why we need a fundamentally new approach," said Buttigieg. "I'm here to say the less 2020 resembles 2016 the better. It's time to do something different."
He said there are "respectful but meaningful" differences of approach "among people who share the same values" that are running in Iowa's Democratic caucus. Buttigieg argued against reasons that some might embrace his top competitors -- former Vice President Joe Biden as someone who would be familiar to voters or Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders as the choice for "revolution" over status quo.
Buttigieg is polling at an average of 15.8% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, which is third place, according to RealClearPolitics.com. That's behind Sanders, at an average of 23.8%, and Biden, at 20.2%.
State Sen. Bill Dotzler, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, and former state representative Deborah Berry spoke at the rally ahead of Buttigieg.
"I endorsed this man because he's got new ideas, he's got fresh ideas," said Berry. "Because the old way of doing politics is not going to work to beat Donald Trump."
In response to questions from the audience, Buttigieg said he would review Trump's executive orders and reverse some of them immediately, freeing detained immigrant children and reinstating environmental protections. He advocated doubling the number of unionized workers in the U.S., passing a constitutional amendment to overturn the Supreme Court's Citizens United campaign financing decision and increasing regulation of guns.
Buttigieg also emphasized the importance of working across the political aisle and setting a good tone, especially when he has disagreement with people. "We've got to reach out and call out the best in everyone of us," he said.
Some in the audience said Buttigieg remains a top choice for them, but they still hadn't decided who to caucus for after hearing him Saturday.
"He's definitely one or two in my mind," said David Hind of Waterloo, along with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. "If it looks like probably one of them needs more help to be a viable candidate, I'll probably lean to help them out."
Lesley Squire of Waterloo was enthusiastic about Buttigieg, a military veteran who served in Afghanistan.
"I love him. I think he's smart, I think he's fresh," she said. "I love the military experience he has."
But he still wasn't her top choice.
"I have been leaning towards Amy Klobuchar," said Squire. "I'm still open to changing my mind before Monday night."
Paula Letiche, wearing a Buttigieg T-shirt and button, was already solidly behind the candidate. The Waverly woman and her 14-year-old son, Christoph, waited in line to talk to and get a picture with him.
"I like his message of respect, that he respects Americans, and so he's the candidate that I can respect," she said.
