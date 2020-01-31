Buttigieg, in Independence: Send nominee 'who hasn't been' to Washington

“Politics is not about who got the best zinger off on the debate stage, and it is not about the ups and downs in the polls,” Buttigieg said.

Instead, he stressed, it was about unifying the country.

“I went through three Republican governors and found a way to work with all three of them, and I think that’s what Americans expect of Washington,” Buttigieg said. “And so the whole challenge of this election is to get to where Washington meets our expectations, and part of that is sending in someone who hasn’t been there.”

Joseph Shea, a high school student from West Union, was on his way to a college visit in Chicago with his mother when they decided to stop off to see Buttigieg. Shea will be old enough to vote in November and asked Buttigieg about his plans to combat the climate crisis.

“As the youngest presidential candidate, I take this very personally,” Buttigieg said, outlining his plans for the country to go “carbon neutral” by 2050, adding 3 million new “green” jobs and a volunteer Climate Corps, and funding new regulations on farmers to help in the effort. “We need to think about it as a matter of pride.”