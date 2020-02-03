Buttigieg garners most support at New Hartford caucus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“A lot of people are concerned because he’s a gay man,” Close said, noting a person in the crowd heckled Buttigieg about his sexual orientation at one of his Iowa rallies. “The crowd started to boo the heckler, and Pete stopped them. He said, ‘When I put on my backpack, picked up my rifle and went to war in Afghanistan, I did serve to protect that man’s freedom of speech.' And that really got me.”

Greg Bruess, a professor at the University of Northern Iowa who has lived in New Hartford for 20 years, said the Democratic turnout in Grassley’s “backyard” was higher than it was four years ago, but lower than it was 16 years ago.

Bruess caucused for Warren but went with Sanders after she failed to achieve viability. He said he was surprised to see so many Buttigieg supporters.

“I thought more would go with Biden in the first because of where we live in Butler County,” he said, noting Biden is a more moderate Democrat.

Bruess said his main issues he is concerned about are health care and gun legislation.

It was Mike and Kitt Gogel’s first time caucusing, but the couple went all in as precinct captains. They are concerned about the rollbacks of environmental standards and a lack of compassion from President Donald Trump.