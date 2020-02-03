Buttigieg garners most support at New Hartford caucus

NEW HARTFORD -- In the heart of predominantly Republican Butler County, Joe Biden appeared to have garnered the most Democratic attention at the beginning of caucuses Monday night.
But it was Pete Buttigieg who came out with a win after realignment.
“He’s got wonderful ideas,” said Bill Close with the Butler County Democratic Central Committee.
Fifty people attended the Democratic caucus at the New Hartford School multipurpose room. The town is home to about 500 people, including Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and his grandson Pat Grassley, the Republican speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives.
Initially, 16 people caucused for Biden, 12 for Buttigieg and 10 for Bernie Sanders. Elizabeth Warren came in fourth with six, then Andrew Yang with four, and one each for Amy Klobuchar and Tulsi Gabbard.
After it was determined Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders were the only viable options, seven people decided to caucus for Buttigieg and three people chose Sanders. Two people did not realign.
Buttigieg and Biden both earned two delegates, and Sanders one.
Close said he became aware of Buttigieg when he ran for chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee in 2017. After he announced his candidacy, Close began attending his Iowa rallies and said he felt moved by Buttigieg's inspiring speeches.
“A lot of people are concerned because he’s a gay man,” Close said, noting a person in the crowd heckled Buttigieg about his sexual orientation at one of his Iowa rallies. “The crowd started to boo the heckler, and Pete stopped them. He said, ‘When I put on my backpack, picked up my rifle and went to war in Afghanistan, I did serve to protect that man’s freedom of speech.' And that really got me.”
Greg Bruess, a professor at the University of Northern Iowa who has lived in New Hartford for 20 years, said the Democratic turnout in Grassley’s “backyard” was higher than it was four years ago, but lower than it was 16 years ago.
Bruess caucused for Warren but went with Sanders after she failed to achieve viability. He said he was surprised to see so many Buttigieg supporters.
“I thought more would go with Biden in the first because of where we live in Butler County,” he said, noting Biden is a more moderate Democrat.
Bruess said his main issues he is concerned about are health care and gun legislation.
It was Mike and Kitt Gogel’s first time caucusing, but the couple went all in as precinct captains. They are concerned about the rollbacks of environmental standards and a lack of compassion from President Donald Trump.
“I think it’s important to get somebody in there who doesn’t need a tour of the White House, who can go to the office and start in right away,” Mike Gogel said. “It would save a lot of time and energy.”
Patti Mohling, a social worker in the health care field, said she wants to see everyone have health care.
“I see a lot of people come in struggling, not having money for basic necessities,” she said.