PARKERSBURG — Iowa Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, will be the recipient of the 2018 Profiles in Political Courage Award by the Butler County Democrats at their fall banquet Sept. 9 at the Legend Trails Golf Clubhouse in Parkersburg.
Dotzler represents Iowa Senate District 31 in Southeast Black Hawk County. He was elected to his fourth term in 2014 and is running unopposed in November’s general election.
The annual award is given to an Iowa political leader who best exemplifies and articulates Democratic values.
Other banquet speakers will be Iowa Sen. Amanda Ragan, Iowa Senate candidate Tracy Freese and J.D. Scholten, candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives against Steve King in the 4th Congressional District of Iowa.
For more information, contact David Mansheim, 983-4026, sfmansheim@gmail.com.
