Butler Democrats to hold county convention electronically

ALLISON -- Due to the pandemic, the Butler County Democratic Party will hold its county convention electronically.

Registration, credentialing, balloting, and tabulating for the convention will be primarily via e-mail, according to procedures announced by the Executive Committee officers -- Chair Jane Close of New Hartford, Vice Chair Ruth Saulsbury of Clarksville, Treasurer Kris Johnson of Parkersburg, Secretary Leilani White of Allison, and Party Liaison David Mansheim of Parkersburg.

On approximately April 13, the 60 delegates and 60 alternates will be sent a registration form from the Iowa Democratic Party from the Butler County Democrats that must be completed and returned by April 17. Alternates from the same presidential preference group will be seated in place of delegates failing to register.

Seated delegates will then be sent a copy of the Rules Committee report and the Platform Committee report. The convention business will include the election of district/state delegates and alternates by presidential preference groups, the approval of District Convention Committee members, the election of a County Affirmative Action Chair, and approval of the Platform Committee report.