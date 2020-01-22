Butler County Democrats have released caucus sites

ALLISON — Butler County Democratic Caucus sites have been set.
- 1-GR Precinct, Greene Community Center (Bennezette, Coldwater, Dayton Townships, City of Greene.
- 2-CL Precinct, Clarksville School multi-purpose room (Fremont, Butler, Jackson Townships, City of Clarksville).
- 3-DU Precinct, Dumont Legion Hall (Pittsford, Madison, Washington Townships, City of Dumont).
- 4-AL Precinct, Allison Public library Community Room (West Point Township, City of Allison).
- 5-AP Precinct, Aplington Community Center (Ripley and Monroe Townships, City of Aplington).
- 6-SR Precinct, Shell Rock School Gym (the part of Beaver Township lying north of 310th Street and east of County Road T55, Jefferson and Shell Rock Townships, City of Shell Rock).
- 7-PB Precinct, Veterans’ Center (Albion Township, City of Parkersburg).
- 8-NH Precinct, New Hartford School Multi-Purpose Room (the part of Beaver Township lying south of 310th Street and west of County Road T55, The City of New Hartford).
For more information on caucusing, go to https://www.thecaucuses.org