Butler County Courthouse to reopen for appointments

ALLISON—The Butler County Courthouse will reopen Monday for visitors on an appointment-only basis.

The county Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday the courthouse will open for a two-week transitional period running from May 18 through Friday, May 29.

During that time, the courthouse doors will remain closed to the public, but county officials will allow individuals to enter the building if they have a scheduled appointment at a county office.

Departments will be available for appointments from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public is still encouraged to use drop boxes and electronic communication to conduct county business if possible.

County residents who call a department and have an appointment scheduled will need to call again upon arrival to the courthouse to be allowed into the respective office.

Hand sanitizer and face coverings are also strongly recommended during the visit.

The supervisors said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 status on a weekly basis and will adjust the courthouse regulations accordingly.

