GREENE — Butler County Democrats plan to jointly honor State Sen. Eric Giddens and State Rep. Dave Williams with their Profiles in Political Courage Award at their annual banquet Sept. 29 at the Greene Community Center in Greene.
Democratic Party County Chair Jane Close of New Hartford said the evening’s agenda will include social hour from 5 to 6 p.m. with dinner, speakers, and auction to follow. Close extended a welcome invitation to anyone wishing to attend, meet candidates, and support the party.
Eric Giddens of Cedar Falls won a March 2019 special election upon the resignation of Sen. Jeff Danielson. Giddens defeated Walt Rogers to represent Senate District 30 which includes portions of Waterloo and the cities of Hudson and Cedar Falls in Black Hawk County.
Dave Williams of Cedar Falls won election last November in House District 60 comprised of the south half of Senate District 30, which was previously occupied by Rogers.
Close said the award is bestowed each year to someone in public life whom Butler Democrats think has fought for and exemplified the ideals of the Democratic Party during the last year. Past recipients have been Amanda Ragan, Liz Mathis, Bill Dotzler, Mark Smith, Todd Prichard, Mary Jo Wilhelm, and Brian Schoenjahn.
Patrick Vickers and Julie Versluis, both of Greene, will be host and hostess for the event. Several national and statewide candidates are expected to attend and address the group.
Additional information can be found on the Butler County Iowa Democrats Facebook page or by messaging questions to them there.
