CEDAR FALLS -- Dave Sires has announced his intention to run for Cedar Falls' At-Large Council Seat.
"I'm running for city council because everything about our town that I love is starting to slip away," Sires said. "Safety and representation should be top priorities, but they are not."
Sires, 58, is running for the seat vacated by Dave Wieland, who earlier this year announced he would not seek re-election. He's joining a growing field of candidates for the open seat, including Nick Taiber, former council member, and Nate Didier.
Sires announced his candidacy Friday outside Cedar Falls City Hall alongside supporters in blue "Vote Dave Sires" campaign shirts.
"I want to make this city safe again," Sires said. "Thefts are happening. Burglaries are happening. Murder is happening. Crime as a whole is on the rise, and rapes are also happening."
Sires said he's still upset about a recent abduction attempt in Cedar Falls last week involving a babysitter and murders on College Hill.
"Criminals have filtered into Cedar Falls making it unsafe for everyone," Sires said.
He also talked about how zoning ordinances changes "let developers have their way with our city."
"I want our city officials to be responsive to you, the citizens, and no one else," he said. "I want our city to be a safe place to live again."
This isn't the first time Sires has sought public office. In 2009, he ran for Cedar Falls mayor and in 2007, he ran for the Cedar Falls Ward 4 city council seat.
Sires is a third generation Cedar Falls resident, owns several businesses and has been in the construction industry most of his life.
Sires would like to see two separate public safety departments, he said.
"I think we need firefighters and the police to do their job and concentrate on that," he said.
Sires said he has seen Cedar Falls change and knows the issues facing its residents.
"I think our community can work better," he said.
