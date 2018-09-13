Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — Developers are moving quickly to lure new businesses to the former Waterloo Greyhound Park site.

The city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to endorse a site plan for the 73-acre site near the intersection of U.S. Highways 20 and 63, showing two large lots surrounded by 10 smaller outlets.

“My goal all along has been to bring in a big retail box and that’s still what we’re working on,” said Harold Youngblut, whose family-owned Deer Creek Development acquired and razed the former dog track.

“I literally have nothing pending, but it’s a concept design for a big box to happen as quickly as possible,” he added. “We’re going through this process now of preparing for that.”

Demolition crews are still working to remove rubble from the former dog track property, which has been under deconstruction since late July. A rock crusher is expected to arrive next week to finish it off.

“It’s taken a little bit longer than we thought,” Youngblut said. “That old building was built pretty well. We’ve also taken time to recycle as much as possible to keep as much as we could out of the landfill.”

The Waterloo Greyhound Park operated from 1986 to 1993. It deteriorated into a community eyesore over the years as the National Cattle Congress and the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa battled in court over ownership.

Youngblut, who had developed the Greenbelt Centre office and industrial park around the track, worked to help the NCC and tribe reach a settlement which also allowed him to buy the property for redevelopment.

There was no opposition during a hearing on the site plan at the zoning commission meeting.

“I think it’s good to see something out there,” said commission member Sue Flynn.

Planning staff said roads in the area have adequate capacity to handle a potential increase in traffic. With the property in a 100-year flood plain, buildings constructed on the site would need to be elevated to a foot above the flood level.

The site plan, which still requires City Council approval before platting, also shows the detention pond on the south side of the property near Highway 20 being shifted slightly to the west, closer to Black Hawk Creek.

Moving the pond opens up additional land for development on the eastern edge of the property along Greyhound Drive.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
12
1
2
1
2

Tags

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

Load comments