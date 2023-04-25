CEDAR FALLS — Danny Laudick thinks his past experiences in community and business development make him the right person to guide Cedar Falls into the future.

That, and his perspective on some of what needs to be prioritized to ensure the city’s success, is why he’s announcing a run for mayor in the Nov. 7 election.

Rob Green, the current mayor, has said he will not seek a third two-year term.

Laudick, 34, grew up in the city, graduating from Cedar Falls High School in 2007 and earning his business economics degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 2013. This is his first campaign for public office.

He has been the director of talent development (2014-2017) and senior program director of economic development (2021-22) for Grow Cedar Valley. He founded and has been involved in leading several organizations and programs, mostly supporting entrepreneurs and creators, ranging from Red Cedar and Mill Race Coworking to Cedar Valley Makers and Cedar Valley Drink & Draw.

Laudick is currently the executive director of Red Cedar, a startup catalyst. On the side, he’s been involved in bringing public art and culture initiatives to life with groups such as the Cedar Falls Public Art Committee and the Youth Art Team.

Lots of his roles have seen him work successfully with the city’s leaders as well as various community, school, and business stakeholders, he said.

“I’ve always been passionate about seeing opportunities and seeing if there’s something we could do better and coming up with how do we do that,” he said in describing himself as a leader who is a “pragmatic” problem solver. “A lot of the work I’ve done with Red Cedar and Grow Cedar Valley was often bringing together a diverse group of people trying to help create a shared vision on what we are trying to solve.”

He added, “It’s important to the long-term well being of a community to keep and attract people to live here and to grow the community and grow the tax base and quality of life. Over the years, people have realized there are a lot of things about Cedar Falls that people love and there’s been decades of work that went into getting this community to where it is – really smart, forward thinking investments and things we did like the trail system, the rec center, industrial park.”

He’s refraining at the onset of his campaign from diving too much into “specifics” on particular issues. He wants to talk with people first about the “process” before stating what he’d like to solve or what requires visioning. Still, he said changes would happen on his watch.

Laudick has defined three pillars of his campaign.

One of those is “trusted leadership.” No matter what, he said, people would be able to come to him and talk openly before consensus is reached and decisions are made.

Another pillar is prioritizing quality of life. He said that the “future well being of the community” is going to be dependent on whether this is “a community people want to live in.” He believes “arts, culture and recreation” will be part of the conversation.

“We don’t just want to spend money. Everything is about making smart investments that will have a payoff in the long run,” said Laudick.

His third pillar highlights a belief that the city should be viewed “as a partner.” He pointed out how successful communities are ones that are “very proactive” about creating a conversation with private partners to address challenges – such as housing, child care and redevelopment.

The city should strive to “enhance” its partnerships, he said, and needs to become “more intentional” in formulating relationships now and in the future. Laudick said the University of Northern Iowa, for instance, has “always” been one that should be “strengthened” to attract students.

