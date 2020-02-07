Business, Legislature focus on Iowa’s workforce shortage

DES MOINES — State legislators began work Thursday on the next phase of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa initiative, the same day a business group issued a yearly report indicating the lack of available skilled workers remains the biggest threat to Iowa’s long-term growth.

Legislative subcommittees gave initial approval to a multipronged measure that includes a child-care challenge grant program for working Iowans, a workforce diploma pilot program, computer science instruction, work-based learning coordinators, apprenticeship training and last dollar scholarships to help a broad range of Iowans find a niche in Iowa’s workforce.

“We are going full force ahead” to make Iowa more competitive, the governor told her weekly news conference. “There are a lot of things that we are focusing on that can help address the workforce shortage that every state in the country is experiencing.” Mary Andringa, leader of Vermeer Corp. in Pella and the Iowa Business Council, said the council’s latest competitiveness check reinforces the need for the program.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“As has been for a while, we have more job openings than we have people unemployed,” Andringa told a Statehouse news conference. “So we definitely have a need to bring more people into the state.”