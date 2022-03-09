Burning money: Waterloo considers allowing company to sell city's waste biogas

WATERLOO — The city is potentially burning millions of dollars per year in natural gas produced from wastewater, and the council is now looking at ways to profit from it instead.

Right now, Waterloo burns off most of the gas that occurs as a waste product from its wastewater treatment plant and the Tyson Fresh Meats wastewater lagoon, a product known as biogas. Around 40% of the biogas at the city’s plant is used to heat processes at the plant, such as digesters, but the rest — and all of the Tyson lagoon gas — is burned off, or “flared,” in order to prevent the gas from polluting the air.

In 2019, the city considered building infrastructure to capture and clean that biogas and sell it, but the idea wasn’t profitable then. Now it is, thanks to companies willing to build that infrastructure and share the revenue, according to Randy Wirtz, director of wastewater practice at Strand Associates.

“What we’re talking about today is an opportunity for the city,” Wirtz told the City Council at its Monday evening work session.

Wirtz, who has worked with the city on wastewater treatment since 2016, said the treatment plant produces around 250,000 cubic feet of “high value” biogas per year, which at current market rates is worth around $2.33 million.

Because it handles Tyson’s industrial waste, the lagoon’s biogas is a lower-value product, Wirtz said. Nevertheless, since it produces much more — around 800,000 cubic feet per year — it’s the bigger money-maker, to the tune of nearly $3.5 million per year at current market rates.

The city could build its own plants to capture that biogas for approximately $23 million and rake in around $2.8 million per year after expenses and debt payments. But there is no guarantee favorable prices for biogas will stick around — the impetus behind the 2019 decision to postpone.

“If the market doesn’t stay high, we assume that risk, and we’re not going to be making the money that’s shown there,” Councilor Dave Boesen said.

The other option would be to allow a third-party company to design, build, own and operate the facilities and sell the gas, with the city retaining a percentage of the revenue. Wirtz said Waterloo could reasonably expect a revenue-sharing agreement of 20%, given what he’s seen in other markets Waterloo’s size, or around $633,000 per year.

“It gives you a very quick payback because you don’t have an upfront capital cost. You get some revenue out of it, and it’s very low risk,” Wirtz said.

Councilor John Chiles asked what would happen to prices if other cities also started selling their biogas. Wirtz noted excess supply might eventually be a problem, but it certainly isn’t now, with biogas targets set by the federal government that “aren’t being met and aren’t being close to being met.”

The more than 16,000 wastewater treatment plants in the U.S. could potentially meet 12% of the nation’s electricity demand, according to the EPA. But only around 860, or 5% of plants, are capturing their biogas.

“Every year they establish a renewable volume that they want to be produced, and every year they fall short,” he said. “So there’s a big market available.”

It could also be a feather in the city’s cap of environmental responsibility, Wirtz said: “Every cubic foot of natural gas you put into the pipeline that’s renewable is another cubic foot you don’t have to pump out of the ground.”

Wirtz said an updated study would need to be completed before proceeding, and Mayor Quentin Hart noted the council would need to sign off on whether to spend money left over from Strand’s 2019 contract for that study.

“I personally like the third-party, low-risk option,” said Councilor Jonathan Grieder, noting he also liked the environmental aspect. “I really think this is something we should look at.”

