Bumpy’ road ahead in shift on mental health care funding

While the mental-health system overhaul legislation surfaced in late March and was headed to the governor's desk is less than two months, Huppert said she would "push back" against the idea that the proposal was not fully vetted, given that funding has been an issue since she joined NAMI five years ago.

"This discussion has been ongoing because we’ve known for a long time that this way of funding the mental-health system was not working" with property taxes, she said. "I don’t think this was sudden or rash," she added, but she confided she was pessimistic that a proposal would get approved during the 2021 session.

Huppert said she understands the anxiety that comes with change, but noted that maintaining the status quo implied "that the system that we have right now is working really well and it’s not. It is dysfunctional, it is inadequate and it is not sustainable."

Leslie Carpenter, an Iowa Mental Health Advocacy official, said she was happy to see Iowa adopting a more stable funding system and increased oversight for core services that have been mandated but not financed.