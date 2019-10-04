Federal elected officials would be required to serve at least half of their term before filing for re-election under a package of proposals from Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock that are designed to shorten U.S. elections.
The Montana governor entered the presidential race in May after his state’s legislative session was completed. By that point, the Democratic primary field was already expansive and many candidates had been campaigning in early voting states like Iowa for half a year, if not more.
“Expecting our elected leaders to spend at least half of their time actually doing their jobs might sound radical in D.C., but for the rest of us it’s just common sense,” Bullock said in a statement. “Washington hasn’t passed a budget on time in more than 20 years, yet members of Congress spend half their days soliciting donations from wealthy donors and big corporations. It’s time for our elected officials to do their job instead of spending their time on a never-ending re-election campaign.”
Booker's plan for child poverty
Free child care for low-income working families is one element of Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker’s plan for addressing child poverty.
The U.S. Senator from New Jersey also supports funding to boost childcare workers.
Booker’s plan also calls for an expansion of the child tax credit and income tax credit for low-income workers, and a 30 percent boost food assistance benefits.
More than one in 10 Iowa children live in poverty and are food insecure, and nearly one-third of black Iowa children, one-fourth of Native American Iowa children and nearly one-fifth of Latino Iowa children live in poverty, according to data cited by the Booker campaign.
“When it comes to child poverty, we cannot be silent. In the richest country in the world, we have a moral responsibility to look after each other and make sure that every child living in America has the opportunity to grow and thrive,” Booker said in a statement. “We all benefit when everyone has a stake in our economy. Building on the same American spirit that gave us Social Security, Medicare, nutrition assistance, and so much more, we must come together to ensure that every child has a fair shot to participate in and benefit from our collective promise.”
You have free articles remaining.
Warren's plan for workers
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren published her plan for workers’ rights. The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts’ campaign said the plan has five pillars: extending labor rights to all workers, strengthening workers’ ability to organize, collectively bargain and strike, raising wages and protecting pensions, increasing worker choice and control, and expending worker protections.
The campaign called the proposal “the most progressive and comprehensive agenda for workers since the New Deal,” and said Warren would use executive authority, work with Congress and leverage the federal procurement process to make her plan a reality.
“We cannot have a truly democratic society with so little power in the hands of working people. We cannot have sustained and inclusive economic growth without a stronger labor movement,” Warren said in a social media post accompanying her policy announcement. “That’s why returning power to working people will be the overarching goal of my presidency.”
Williamson's plan for gun safety
Universal background checks and an assault weapons ban are among the proposals in Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson’s gun safety plan.
The author from Texas also proposed banning bump stocks and high-capacity magazines, restricting gun use and access for children, a mandatory waiting period on all gun purchases, and requiring child safety locks on all guns.
Williamson also called for restraining the influence of lobbying, in particular on gun regulations by the National Rifle Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.