Bulk of Cedar Falls proposed 5% tax increase would fall on businesses

CEDAR FALLS — Property tax collections would rise by 5.1% under the city’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget, but homeowners would escape the brunt of the increase.
Jennifer Rodenbeck, Cedar Falls’ director of finance and business operations, told the City Council this week during its committee of the whole that is due to the state decreasing the residential “rollback,” or the percentage of property value used to calculate tax liability.
The city’s portion of property taxes for homeowners who don’t see an increase in their assessed valuation would grow by 1%.
Commercial and industrial properties would absorb the biggest share with a 4.38% boost in taxes. Their rollback will remain unchanged, which “naturally creates that shift,” said Rodenbeck, with the decrease in residential property.
“The winner, so to speak, is the multi-residential,” she added. Those properties are in the midst of an eight-year rollback reduction and will see a 0.84% drop in taxes.
Growth of $153 million in the overall assessed value of properties, a 4.7% increase, and a higher tax rate both contributed to the anticipated rise in tax collections for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Cedar Falls’ officials have proposed increasing the property tax rate from $10.95 to $11.43 per $1,000 of assessed value.
“It is an increase of 48 cents and an increase of 4.38% on the rate,” said Rodenbeck. “We have the fifth-lowest tax rate right now in the top 20 (largest Iowa) cities, and so we take a lot of pride in that. We do try to keep our tax rate fairly low.”
For the owner of a $100,000 home, the city’s portion of the tax bill would be $629.50, an increase of $6.25. Multi-residential property valued at $500,000 would pay $4,071.94 in taxes, a decrease of $34.31. Commercial property valued at $500,000 would see an increase of $216 to $5,143.50 while a $1 million industrial property would pay $432 more for a total of $10,287.
The 5.1% increase in property tax collections would bring the total to $22.73 million, or $1.1 million more.
Following the committee meeting, the council approved a maximum tax levy of $21.32 million. The amount was based on a tax rate of $10.23 per $1,000 of assessed value. That approval and a prior public hearing fulfilled a new requirement by the state, but Rodenbeck noted the resolution “doesn’t show all of the (property tax) levies” and so is less than total tax collections.
However, the measure is used by the state to determine how much more a city is collecting. “If it’s more than 2% then you need a super majority vote (to approve the budget), and for us that’s five votes,” she said.
Tax revenues are a key piece of the city’s $86.76 million budget. Department heads started developing the proposed spending plan last fall by submitting their requests to the city during October and November.
“And then in December, we have what’s really the start of this budget process,” explained Rodenbeck. “That is when council has their goal setting (sessions). There’s lots of things discussed at that goal setting that really help build parameters for the budget.”
The proposal assumes 2-3% increases for the city’s three union contracts and adds a number of positions in various departments. Six full-time positions would include a human resources specialist, an administrative/parking supervisor, a planner, a designer in engineering, an arborist and a mechanic. Part-time additions would include a library assistant, housing specialist and cultural services assistant.
It would also continue to budget for another seven officers in the public safety department hired ahead of being sent to academies and field training. Those doesn’t equate to additional positions.
A public hearing on the budget was set for the council’s Feb. 17 meeting.
