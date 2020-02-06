Bulk of Cedar Falls proposed 5% tax increase would fall on businesses

“It is an increase of 48 cents and an increase of 4.38% on the rate,” said Rodenbeck. “We have the fifth-lowest tax rate right now in the top 20 (largest Iowa) cities, and so we take a lot of pride in that. We do try to keep our tax rate fairly low.”

For the owner of a $100,000 home, the city’s portion of the tax bill would be $629.50, an increase of $6.25. Multi-residential property valued at $500,000 would pay $4,071.94 in taxes, a decrease of $34.31. Commercial property valued at $500,000 would see an increase of $216 to $5,143.50 while a $1 million industrial property would pay $432 more for a total of $10,287.

The 5.1% increase in property tax collections would bring the total to $22.73 million, or $1.1 million more.

Following the committee meeting, the council approved a maximum tax levy of $21.32 million. The amount was based on a tax rate of $10.23 per $1,000 of assessed value. That approval and a prior public hearing fulfilled a new requirement by the state, but Rodenbeck noted the resolution “doesn’t show all of the (property tax) levies” and so is less than total tax collections.