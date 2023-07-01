CEDAR FALLS — After partaking in the Sturgis Falls Celebration parade last weekend, Ryan Binkley returned Friday to Cedar Falls to explain how he wants to address the federal budget, healthcare system, U.S.-Mexico border, and country’s division.

The Republican presidential candidate, 55, from Texas, spoke to the Black Hawk County GOP at Gravy’s Diner, hoping to drive home his plans to address the country’s debt in order to set the next generation up for success.

In particular, the president and CEO of Generational Group, an M&A investment bank and privately held business advisory, and founder of Create Church, a multiethnic, multigenerational church, believes that his messaging needs to reach young voters.

A majority of them voted for President Joe Biden in the last election, are now seeing the impact of inflation, and are not celebrating the nation’s freedoms and values, he said.

Binkley also wants to do what Republican front runners, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, and others from the party are not doing: working across the aisle and promoting the fiscal conservative message.

“Three weeks ago, I just saw Speaker Kevin McCarthy applauding with everybody that we raised the debt ceiling $4 trillion,” he said. “Did you all see that? They were like, ‘Yay, we came to an agreement.’ $4 trillion for two years. We’re going to spend more money than what we have. We didn’t even make Joe Biden fight for it in an election year.”

Binkley says he’s the only Republican actually serious about the $32 trillion debt and balancing the budget and set a goal that by the fourth year of his presidency making a payment on the principle.

Right now, 8% of the budget is put toward paying off the interest, leading him to call the U.S. economy “probably be the most fragile economic system since the Great Depression.” It is now a priority he feels is his responsibility to address.

“I’m 55. What have I sacrificed and what’s our generation going to be known for? The Great Generation is known for having laid it all down for us,” he said. “I think 50 years from now if we don’t get our budget in line, we’ll be known as the generation that prospered the most, but sacrificed the least because we’ve had more wealth come into our lifetime than any of the previous two generations combined. Period. And here we are. All we had to do was just balance our budget.”

“Socialized” health care is another problem he addressed Friday.

“Everybody with insurance is paying for the difference for everybody that doesn’t have insurance. Period,” said Binkley. And then everybody’s that even paying cash is paying for everybody that’s getting it for free. It is a broken system.”

He wants to address it in part by allowing for competition in health insurance across state lines.

The “convoluted, complex” border problem is a “humanitarian crisis.” One reason is the fentanyl those who enter bring into the country.

He argues illegal immigration can be solved in a bipartisan fashion by sealing the border with a wall, the right people and advanced technology from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf Coast.

He clarified that he’s not against legal immigrants coming into the country and wants to inspire a “work revolution.” They work hard, pay taxes and become citizens. In fact, his wife is a first generation immigrant from South Korea.

“All we got to do is come to the table and show that we care, and you know what will happen. We will win their vote.”

Another issue of interest is his belief that the country’s education system falls behind other developed countries and is not doing enough to prepare America’s youth for the available jobs.

Additionally, Binkley wants to protect America’s daughters’ right to change privately and compete in sports fairly, while touting Iowa’s bathroom bill and Republican Governor Kim Reynolds’ agenda.

Binkley, who is in line with other Republican values as pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-family and pro-school choice, made mention of his respect for the LGBTQIA community, too, but wants a change in the “rhetoric” and a “dropping of the swords.”