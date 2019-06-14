INDEPENDENCE -- Buchanan County's treasurer is resigning over what she calls "intolerable and detrimental" working conditions.
Amy Wright, who has held the elected office for more than six years, is stepping down at the completion of the annual tax sale on Monday, according to a letter submitted June 10 to the county Board of Supervisors.
"I have given this decision plenty of thought," Wright said in the letter. "I've determined that I have no choice but to exit the intolerable and detrimental working conditions provided by Buchanan County."
Wright said Friday that she was not seeking to bring bad publicity to others, but indicated the tension involves politics inside the courthouse and a poor relationship with the county auditor.
Problems with a major software conversion over the past two years, which remain unresolved, "pushed me over the edge," she added.
"I really, really sincerely wish everyone the best, but I'm moving on professionally," Wright said, adding that she has enjoyed serving customers during her tenure.
You have free articles remaining.
Wright was appointed as treasurer in February 2013 when her predecessor retired. The Democrat was elected by wide margins in 2014 and 2018, with her current term set to expire at the end of 2022.
Under Iowa law, County Auditor Cindy Gosse will serve as interim treasurer until the position is filled. The treasurer's office will close at noon Monday to audit the cash on hand, which Gosse called standard procedure when an official leaves office.
The county Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Tuesday to fill Wright's position through an appointment process. They board has until July 29 to make an appointment and is accepting applications in the auditor's office through July 12.
Any appointee would serve until the next county election, when the position would be placed on the ballot to full out the current term through 2022.
Buchanan County residents could also petition for a special election now or within 14 days after the supervisors make an appointment. Gosse said it would take 848 signatures of eligible county electors to force the special election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.