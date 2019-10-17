DECORAH — Brenda Kreitzer has been appointed the new Winneshiek County treasurer by the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors.
Kreitzer replaces Wayne Walter, who retired as treasurer Oct. 4 after serving for 35 years. Walter’s four-year term would have expired Dec. 31, 2022. Kreitzer will serve until the November 2020 election, when the position of treasurer will be on the ballot “to fill a vacancy,” according to Winneshiek County Auditor Ben Steines.
Whoever is elected in 2020 will serve through Dec. 31, 2022. Then the position of treasurer will return to a four-year term.
Kreitzer has worked in the Winneshiek County Treasurer’s Office since 1993 and has been a deputy treasurer since 2007. There were two other applicants for treasurer, Deputy Winneshiek County Treasurer Nathan Onsager and Deputy Winneshiek County Auditor Anthony Clarke.
Board of Supervisors Chairman John Logsdon said all three were very good candidates and it took time to reach a consensus on who should be appointed.
