Bremer hears pitch to become 'constitutional county'

The question of personal freedom vs. government control has been hotly debated recently, thanks in part to gun control legislation and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other topics.
Two local men believe that debate has long been settled, and now they’re setting about codifying it.
Gary Shawver, of Wadena, and Mike La Coste, of Waverly, appeared before the Bremer County Board of Supervisors last week to ask it to consider declaring Bremer a “constitutional county.”
A constitutional county is one that ensures it will neither enact nor enforce any laws that encroach upon the rights of citizens under the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Shawver told The Courier there are plenty recent examples of encroachment, including one that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic when churches were restricted from holding services by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“The First Amendment doesn’t say we have the right to gather or have religious freedom except in instances of a pandemic,” Shawver said. “We should still have the right to make those choices. So an edict ... is really against the Constitution of the US. It should be left up to the churches.”
Shawver’s and La Coste’s pitch isn’t new, it’s just more broad. Counties and cities all over the United States, including Black Hawk County this month, have been asked to become a Second Amendment “sanctuary,” a place where any gun control law that is perceived to violate the Second Amendment would not be enforced.
Seventeen states, including Kansas and South Dakota in 2010 and Missouri this year, have adopted statewide Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions. Almost 2,000 counties in 17 states have “sanctuary” status, according to SanctuaryCounties.com. As of August, six Iowa counties, including Northeast Iowa’s Hardin County, have passed countywide resolutions in recent weeks.
Earlier this year La Coste asked the Bremer County board to enact a resolution declaring it a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
But that was before he met former Graham County, Arizona, Sheriff Richard Mack. Mack, arguably the founding father of the constitutional county movement, spoke in May at an event in Arlington, Iowa, organized by Shawver, and hosted by the Corps of Renewal and Charity, a group “dedicated to defending our traditional values of Faith, Family and Freedom across America,” according to its website.
Mack is best known as being one of seven county sheriffs who in 1994 challenged the constitutionality of the Brady Bill, a federal law that required a waiting period for gun purchases and reporting the sale to law enforcement for a local background check. The sheriffs prevailed in part in their challenge when the Supreme Court ruled state and local governments violated the 10th Amendment in performing background checks.
Since then, Mack formed the Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association, which seeks to educate county sheriffs about their responsibility toward the public, namely to defend them from any encroachment upon their rights as the highest law enforcement officer in the county.
“The vertical separation of powers in the Constitution makes it clear that the power of the sheriff even supersedes the powers of the President,” according to the CSPOA website.
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona, is among the most famous faces of the movement. In 2013, Arpaio joined nearly 500 other sheriffs who vowed not to obey any federal law that required them to confiscate guns from private citizens. After Arpaio lost a class-action lawsuit filed in 2007 by individuals who claimed they had been racially profiled during his immigration raids and traffic stops, he was held in contempt of court for continuing the same raids and stops. In his defense, Arpaio said he never violated his oath of office, according to a story on Politico.com.
La Coste was sold. He and Shawver formed a group of about a dozen people, called We the People for Constitutional Sheriffs. In their presentation to the board, La Coste and Shawver talked about two counties in Nevada — Lander and Elko — that voted to become “constitutional counties” in May. They told the board that the federal government’s powers are given to it by the states, not the other way around. And they reminded the supervisors that they took an oath to defend the county’s citizens against all enemies, including those that are domestic.
“They talked for about 20 minutes, pointed out their views, and gave us some papers to look at,” said Supervisor Ken Kammeyer. “I’m not in favor of it. We’ve got the Second Amendment and it does the same thing.”
La Coste said that was exactly what he feared — the supervisors were confused and didn’t fully understand what he and Shawver were asking.
“Ours differs in that we’re asking for the entire Bill of Rights, not just the Second Amendment,” Shawver said.
He said having the supervisors pass a resolution would tell Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett and the county’s citizens that the county “has their backs,” against federal government encroachment. But the resolution is also really not necessary, he added.
“Mike has been spending a lot of time talking to the sheriff about this,” Shawver said. “The sheriff has to be on board.”
Shawver said he thought Pickett was. Pickett didn’t return a call for comment on this story.
Shawver and La Coste say they’ve done presentations before three counties, including Bremer, and La Coste said they have two more presentations scheduled for early this week. So far, none have taken any action.
Kammeyer said he expects the resolution will go before his board in the next couple of weeks.