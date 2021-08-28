Bremer hears pitch to become 'constitutional county'

Since then, Mack formed the Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association, which seeks to educate county sheriffs about their responsibility toward the public, namely to defend them from any encroachment upon their rights as the highest law enforcement officer in the county.

“The vertical separation of powers in the Constitution makes it clear that the power of the sheriff even supersedes the powers of the President,” according to the CSPOA website.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona, is among the most famous faces of the movement. In 2013, Arpaio joined nearly 500 other sheriffs who vowed not to obey any federal law that required them to confiscate guns from private citizens. After Arpaio lost a class-action lawsuit filed in 2007 by individuals who claimed they had been racially profiled during his immigration raids and traffic stops, he was held in contempt of court for continuing the same raids and stops. In his defense, Arpaio said he never violated his oath of office, according to a story on Politico.com.