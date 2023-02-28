WAVERLY — Bremer County’s land use ordinance regulating carbon dioxide pipelines will become law soon.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the new zoning rules on the third and final reading on Monday, according to Finance Director Kassandra Johansen.

The ordinance establishes setbacks for any project and will become official upon its publication in a newspaper of regular circulation in the coming days.

The adoption comes as Iowa House lawmakers consider House File 368 which, among other things, would require companies to be in line with all local zoning ordinances and blocks the projects until a federal regulator announces new safety regulations.

The heart of the proposed state legislation is a requirement that easements be voluntary obtained along 90% of the miles of the pipeline’s proposed path before eminent domain is sought.

An expectation exists that governments are vulnerable to a lawsuit because changes to the rules are being considered after three firms proposing to build in Iowa have already made investments in their respective projects.

None of them are done deals yet as the companies are in the middle of working to obtain a hazardous liquid permit from the Iowa Utilities Board.

Navigator CO2 is the company proposing to build a carbon pipeline through Butler, Floyd, Bremer, Buchanan, Hardin, Franklin, Fayette and Delaware counties.

Navigator representatives were present at the first two readings but not the third, said Johansen. They’ve not indicated whether the company intends to challenge the ordinance in court.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

The minimum separation distances proposed are:

City limits of an incorporated city – two miles.

Church, school, nursing home, long-term care facility, or hospital – half a mile.

Public park, conservation area, sensitive area, or public recreation area – half a mile.

Occupied structure – half a mile.

Animal feeding operation or facility – 1,000 feet.

Electric power generating facility with a nameplate capacity of 5 megawatts or more; an electric transmission line operating at 69 kilovolts or more; an electric transmission substation; a public drinking water treatment plant; or a public wastewater treatment plant – 1,000 feet.

Private water supply wells – 200 feet.

The county’s new ordinance also comes with a slew of emergency response and hazard mitigation planning requirements.

