Bremer County's only contested primary race is for the Republican ticket for treasurer

WAVERLY – In Tuesday’s primary election, Bremer County’s only contested race involves two candidates seeking the Republican nomination for treasurer.

Their backgrounds make it enticing.

One candidate is Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, an advance funeral planner with Abels Funeral and Cremation Service in Grundy Center the last nine years. The other is Angie Burrows, a 21-year employee of the Treasurer’s Office who currently serves as the deputy treasurer in charge of motor vehicles.

They are seeking the four-year term for an office offering motor vehicle, driver’s license and property tax services.

The longtime treasurer, Sue Shonka, is retiring at the end of the year.

No Democrats have filed to run.

Burrows, 60, has had her eye on the position for a number of years and feels her years of service will be an asset if elected.

“There’s a lot that goes on in that office and a lot of laws that you have to know,” she said. “That’s a benefit to the public. We’re going to get them taken care of properly the first time.”

Right now, Burrows manages the staff of her department, and takes pride in training and mentoring others. She also considers herself a go-to source for anyone having questions.

Another attribute she highlighted was her “good rapport” with the public, and noted her passion as one of the reasons voters should elect her: “I love my job. And I just feel I would be a good asset for the county and the office.”

She said Bremer County is “pretty important to me, with my three children here, and eight grandchildren that go to school in our schools.”

“I would have all intentions of continuing on for a period of time. Look at Chuck Grassley. He’s what, 90 years old? I’m probably not going to be there that long,” she said.

Hoffman also noted at his age and with his youngest child going into fifth grade, he also would be here for the long haul.

“We’re not going anywhere. My wife enjoys her job, and I don’t see myself going anywhere, and this type of opportunity, when I talked to Sue Shonka, the retiring county treasurer, she confided in me that she thought this would be a very good move for me,” he said.

Hoffman feels he has the tools to lead the office, despite never having worked in it.

He gave the comparison of those hired to be a state trooper. They’re given the job with “with zero experience, zero college degree, and who go through a 21 or 22 week law enforcement academy” and then are given a “firearm, patrol vehicle and a ticket book during the 23rd week to start their job that they’re expected to do 100% with no assistance necessarily from anybody else.”

“To a certain extent, I don’t believe specific experience has a whole lot of relevancy,” he said.

But his current job experience is applicable, he said. One example is his management of hundreds of pre-need financial accounts like trusts, certificates of deposit, insurance assignments and annuities.

He also feels that he has the ability to coach, mentor and motivate employees. In addition, Hoffman would be able to help in planning the expansion and/or remodeling of the courthouse as it relates to the treasurer’s department.

He has no doubt he’s capable of preparing the treasurer’s budget for the Board of Supervisors.

“You’re not only responsible for collecting taxpayer’s money through property taxes; you’re also responsible for part of the spending of that, as well. You have some governance over operational expenses and monetary revenues that the department brings in through certain transaction fees,” he said.

If elected, Hoffman would give up his job at the funeral home. And he said he intends to finish out his term as mayor and run for re-election, after learning that Iowa law allows a person to hold two offices if they are at different levels of government.

Another stark difference between the candidates is their experience in politics.

Burrows notes she’s been a Republican her whole life but “has not been into politics real heavily.”

On the other hand, Hoffman has been heavily engaged in the local Republican Party.

Hoffman feels he has a leg up when it comes to interacting with the general public.

“I’ve had a significant amount of engagement with the public as a public servant, starting with when I joined the fire service the day after I graduated from high school,” Hoffman said. “With all of my jobs, I have been out in the public, not hiding in a back office. It’s always been about public engagement and building on people skills with communication, coordination and cooperation.”

Other races

The remaining Republic and Democratic races either don’t feature a candidate or are uncontested.

Supervisor (2)

District 2: Republican Corey Cerwinske.

District 3: Republican incumbent Dewey Hildebrandt. (District 2 incumbent Timothy Neil has filed for District 3 because of redistricting. He’s an independent, and won’t be on the primary ballot.)

Recorder – Republican incumbent Missy Thurm.

Attorney – Republican Darius Robinson, Democrat Jill Dashner.

