Bremer County Treasurer's race to feature Republican primary victor, longtime employee

WAVERLY — Another longtime employee of the Bremer County Treasurer’s Office has emerged as a candidate to lead the department.

After the primary in June, the Bremer County Democratic Party nominated Erin Pratt, an 11-year clerk in the office, to run against Adam Hoffman in the Nov. 8 general election.

Hoffman, a funeral planner and Waverly’s mayor, defeated Angie Burrows, one of the deputy treasurers, in the Republican race.

Hoffman or Pratt will replace Bremer County Treasurer Sue Shonka, who’s retiring at the end of the year. The treasurer’s office is responsible for handling various motor vehicle, driver’s license and property tax and services.

Pratt, 45, lives outside of Plainfield and north of Horton, and decided not to run in the primary because of her support for Burrows. It’s her first time running for a public office, and she feels ready to make the leap. However, she hasn’t been actively involved with the party and typically supports candidates whom she feels are the best fit for the job.

In the office, Pratt issues driver’s licenses and handles motor vehicle documentation like title work. She has also handled tax payments and tax sale redemptions.

“I feel like I’m ready to grow into a different position. I feel I’m equipped with the background knowledge and it is time for me to take on a bigger role,” she said. “I feel I have a good all-around base of knowledge for the office, and I feel it is my time and that it’s now or never, and want to make sure the treasurer’s office is in good hands.”

Pratt said the office could use at least one more employee to help out and, if elected, she plans “to get input from her coworkers to see what they would like to see and what they would like to learn.” She believes everybody should have knowledge of different areas of the office, and how to better the customers’ experience.

Based on customer input, she would like to “restructure” how driver’s license appointments are set up and tackle issues around getting a license. She also wants to be “honest and open with the community.”

“I want to best serve the customers. You won’t always be able to get your way, but I can get you an answer to make you understand how things have to go a certain way,” she said.

Hoffman, 42, feels the person taking on the role should have experience that extends beyond the statutory job description.

“It’s the experience of interacting with the public, interaction with the team, and being a leader as a whole,” he said. “We need strong leaders in positions such as the treasurer’s office just as we do with our county supervisors, our Legislature, our Congress, our president – all of those deserve strong leadership.”

The job doesn’t require a lot of “technical experience,” said Hoffman, who feels he has more intangible skills.

“Yes, you do need to know how to collect a tax payment and process a motor vehicle title, and do driver’s licenses,” he said. “It’d be nice to have that knowledge, but there’s no requirement that the treasurer has to be able to do any of those things. The requirement (in the minds of) most people is that they need to be a strong leader and that’s where I feel I fit the bill.”

He points out how he can handle hiring employees and other personnel issues, as well as has the disposition to serve the customers.

But Hoffman also notes he possesses the ability to develop a department budget and present it to the county supervisors.

“These are a lot of things where I’ve had that experience of doing in my previous employment and in my current position with the city,” Hoffman said.

He started campaigning in January and is actively involved in the Bremer County Republican Party. He has met with staff to get a better feel for the state of the office and the plans for the future. Hoffman also met with Shonka and believes he has her confidence.

“I’ve reconfirmed with her the fact that I’m capable of doing the job. On Day 1, I told her that if there was any inkling that she felt that I was unsuitable to perform this job that she should reach out to me and tell me to withdraw, bow out and let someone else take that opportunity – and I have not received that call.”

Among his plans are meeting the community expectations for him, like starting a Facebook page to share office hours, the telephone number, a website link, and details of any office changes.

His current job experience is applicable to the treasurer role, he’s said in a previous interview. One example is his management of hundreds of pre-need financial accounts like trusts, certificates of deposit, insurance assignments and annuities in his role as a funeral planner.

If elected, Hoffman would give up his job at the funeral home, but intends to finish out his term as mayor and run for re-election.