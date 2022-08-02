Bremer County Supervisors express disapproval of proposed carbon pipeline

WAVERLY — The Bremer County Board of Supervisors takes issue with the private corporation, Navigator CO2 Ventures, for proposing it may use eminent domain to build 1,300 miles of carbon capture and sequestration pipelines.

If constructed, it would pass through Iowa and several other states. Part of the route includes Bremer County, where the pipeline would cross through its east and west borders.

Supervisors stressed Monday that expropriating private property may be necessary for the public good, but not for what’s proposed to seemingly benefit private interests.

The supervisors unanimously approved the drafting of a formal letter to the Iowa Utilities Board in opposition to the “Navigator Heartland Greenway” project.

They disagreed with the claim that by “promoting efforts to achieve climate goals,” the company is making these plans in the best interest of the public.

“Bremer County strives to enhance the quality of life for the people in our county,” states the draft letter. “The pipeline that is proposed to run through nearly the center of our county does not do that. The careful use of eminent domain may be appropriate in certain cases for public use, public purpose or public improvement. However, the unrestricted and inappropriate use of eminent domain threatens and undermines private property rights.”

Additionally, the board fears it won’t be able to protect its agricultural land and has concerns about any plans for the “proper or full restoration” of it “following pipeline construction, interference with proper drainage, the effects of pipeline construction on long term soil health and other possible negative environmental impacts.”

Supervisors also have concern that the impacted land may experience a long-term – not temporary – “loss of economic value.”

According to a project overview, the multi-billion-dollar investment would connect rural industrial producers in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota at more than 30 receipt points in order to capture and store approximately 15 million metric tons of CO2 per year.

It’s meant to provide the company’s industrial customers with a “long-term, cost effective means to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Evansdale police chief voices concerns over hiring, staffing issues for his department If 'we lose one more officer, which is very likely,' Police Chief Mike Dean said Evansdale will not be capable of operating a 24/7 department.

“In addition to the 5,000 miles of CO2 pipelines in operation today, the development of new pipeline infrastructure such as carbon capture projects have the ability to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by almost one-fifth and lower the cost of addressing climate change by 70%,” the company contends.

Bremer County’s letter came out of previous discussions held by the supervisors and was backed Monday by two residents who attended the meeting.

According to online filings with the Iowa Utilities Board, Bremer County is one of a couple dozen Iowa counties to have submitted correspondence in protest of the proposal.

Navigator “may seek permanent easements, easements for temporary construction workspace, or access easements for the project,” state the filings.

In addition to any compensation provided for right-of-way, the company said it would provide compensation for “documented construction damages.”

Construction of Waverly's 'Red Fox Hotel and Event Center' makes progress Developer Nick Graham had considered deviating from the familiar name, but decided against it for brand recognition.

The company has said its “goal is to reach voluntary agreements with all landowners along the project route.” If unsuccessful, it “may need to request the right of eminent domain,” which it said would require a public hearing with the Iowa Utilities Board.

That public hearing, however, would come after a county’s respective informational meeting is held. Survey activity and easement negotiations also will follow the information session.

In Bremer County, it’s scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 23, at Centre Hall, 1211 Fourth St. S.W., Waverly.

Bremer County was not originally among the counties expected to be impacted by the proposed pipeline.

But the company said several additional facilities elected to participate after “recognizing the economic and environmental benefits that the project will deliver.”