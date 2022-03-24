Bremer County Jail's two top officials step down, accept new jobs within six months of each other

WAVERLY – The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office will see a change in leadership of its 78-bed jail.
Sheriff Dan Pickett is losing his two top jail officials, who each had tenures with the county spanning longer than a decade. Within about six months of each other, they both accepted new jobs and will no longer be holding the titles of jail administrator and assistant jail administrator.
Jail Administrator Adam Spray became Cedar Falls’ full-time code enforcement officer Nov. 15.
According to Pickett, the expectation had been Assistant Jail Administrator Dave Hacker might take over for Spray as he had been given more responsibilities in the interim as acting administrator.
But Hacker also has accepted a new job, at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility.
The Sheriff’s Office began accepting applications for a new jail administrator March 9, with the last day to submit one being March 28. Pickett hopes to extend the top candidate an offer, between $59,000 and $62,000, by April 1.
