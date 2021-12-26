 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
top story

Bremer County Fair given one-year extension on lease for 5th Ave Southwest site

WAVERLY – Earlier this week, the City Council unanimously approved a one-year extension of its lease with the Bremer County Fair Association for the continued use of the city-owned fairgrounds on Fifth Avenue Southwest in Waverly.

The fair association requested more time to use its current home as it prepares for a move to a new site, more than 50 acres in size, at 300 39th St. N.E.

Building could begin at the future fair site next year or in 2023, and 2024 is when the fair could move there, association officials said. One primary focus is constructing a facility for its 4-H Club.

072615dm-bremer-fair-5

Mitch Poppe, of Waverly, pushes his John Deere Model A up the track in 2015 during the tractor pull at the Bremer County Fair in Waverly.

No money is exchanged as part of the agreement.

The motion made Monday amends the extension, which originally was proposed for two years, and asks the association to make quarterly updates on its fundraising and overall progress.

The fair association is raising funds for the initial $5 million project. After leaving 5th Ave Southwest and making the move to 39th Street Northeast, officials said it could go onto build a much larger complex.

People are also reading…

The lease extension will kick into effect March 1, and end Feb. 28, 2023.

Hesitation to give a two-year extension stemmed from council and staff’s desire not to delay progress on its own plans to use that land on Fifth Avene Southwest for Memorial Park additions, such as a new pool and other recreational amenities.

5 months for $5

“We will have our plan in place next fall. We’ll know exactly what we’re going to do, and we’ll be budgeting for that spring to start moving our own dirt, taking out buildings and possibly starting to flatten out our own area, so it’s a year overlap that we’re going to be in conflict,” said Administrator James Bronner. “If you want to progress with Memorial Park, then you can’t give a two-year extension. If you want to hold that off, then you can give a two-year extension. It’s really that simple.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outgoing Waterloo council members honored

Outgoing Waterloo council members honored

Three outgoing city council members were honored by the mayor at their last meeting, including one the mayor frequently butted heads with politically, and citizens also weighed in on Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News