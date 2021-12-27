Bremer County eyes March referendum on new EMS tax levy

WAVERLY – Supervisors are eyeing a March referendum to allow Bremer County to levy a tax to help fund local emergency medical services.

The board approved a resolution “declaring emergency medical services to be an essential service in Bremer County” on second reading Monday, said Supervisor Ken Kammeyer in a telephone interview.

The third and final reading is scheduled next week.

Once the resolution is approved, the ballot question would come before voters in March. If passed, property owners would pay $0.75 per $1,000 of valuation, according to Kammeyer.

Kammeyer said the revenue would funnel into the county’s general fund beginning in fiscal year 2023-24. A committee of city representatives would be formed to decide how the money is divvied up between the municipalities.

The referendum is made possible by Senate File 615, which Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law in June.

Kammeyer said the three supervisors support the county resolution, and no dissenting comments have come from the people who have addressed it at recent board meetings.

“We heard from 15 to 18 people at the Dec. 20 (first reading) who say it is definitely an essential service that can be handled a little bit better,” said Kammeyer. “Training expenses for these first responders are high. Governments fund the police and the Sheriff’s Office. This has been a long time coming.”

The city of Waverly doesn’t have a volunteer EMS squad, but relies on Waverly Health Center to provide ambulance services.

According to Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, the city covers the cost of three ambulances, maintenance and fuel expenses, and whenever they need to be replaced. But it doesn’t cover expenses like the personnel or equipment.

Two city councilors supported the EMS tax at last week’s council meeting, noting it is important that the public gets behind it.

“The Waverly Health Center currently subsidizes the ambulance service to a large degree, and also provides ambulance service for other counties in the area that unfortunately cannot staff volunteer ambulance corps,” said Councilor Ann Rathe.

“This is an issue that I think has been on most of our radars for a long time. Our EMS services in rural Iowa are at a breaking point,” added Councilor Julie Meyers. “It really is truly life or death matters, and I think we don’t pay attention to (the issue) until we need (EMS). There are frequent cases in our outlying communities where they don’t have anybody to respond to medical emergencies, and consequently the Waverly crews are getting pulled to those communities to cover for them.”

Hoffman confirmed in a telephone interview that there are times when the health center’s ambulances are aiding residents in other communities, and as a result, are unavailable and cannot respond to calls in Waverly.

“That’s not the fault of the hospital,” he said. “It’s a small piece of the trickle down effect.”

Jodi Geerts, chief nursing officer at the Waverly Health Center, said in a telephone interview that Bremer County is no different than other Iowa counties where volunteer EMS squads face challenges because they aren’t paid, and as a result sometimes lack resources and bodies.

“EMS hasn’t been funded like other emergency services have been in Iowa,” she said, noting new revenue would be “very beneficial” in assisting local volunteer operations.

Geerts said it is “premature” to speculate how new revenue would impact the Waverly Health Center’s ambulance services.

Heidi Solheim, interim chief executive officer and chief operating officer at WHS, noted “there are more surrounding communities than before that need the additional support.”

