Bremer County Democratic Party announces caucus locations

WAVERLY — The Feb. 3 Democratic precinct caucus’ will be at the following locations in Bremer County:
- Denver/Jefferson Township Precinct: Denver High School cafeteria, 541 East Eagle St. Enter at south side door by office.
- Frederika and Leroy Townships Precinct: Frederika Community Room, Third Street. Enter east door.
- Janesville/Jackson Township Precinct: Janesville school cafeteria, 505 West Barrick Road. Enter south door by office.
- Lafayette and Warren Townships Precinct: West Cedar School Cafeteria, 221 15th St. N.W., Waverly. Enter east door.
- Plainfield/Douglas and Polk Townships Precinct: Ol’ 707 Building, 707 Main St., Plainfield. Enter east door.
- Readlyn/Franklin and Maxfield Townships Precinct: Readlyn Elementary School, 200 East Fourth St. Enter door No. 3 on north side.
- Sumner/Dayton and Sumner Townships Precinct: Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, 802 West Sixth St. Enter exit No. 19 on east side of building. Exit 19 is to the right of the main entrance.
- Tripoli/Fremont Township Precinct: Community Center, 303 South Main St., Tripoli. Enter west door.
- Waverly Ward 1/part of Eastern Washington Township Precinct: Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School cafeteria, 501 Heritage Way. Enter north door.
- Waverly War 2/part of Eastern Washington Township Precinct: Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School auditorium, 501 Heritage Way. Enter north door.
- Waverly Ward 3: St. Elizabeth Room, second floor of Saemann Student Center, Wartburg campus, Waverly. Shortest entrance is north door.
- Waverly Ward 4: Waverly Shell Rock Senior High School cafeteria, 1405 Fourth Ave. S.W. Enter east door.
- Waverly Ward 5: Waverly Shell Rock Senior High School auditorium, 1405 Fourth Ave. S.W. Enter east door.
Some locations have changed from previous caucus’ locations because of an expected increase in participation. In 2016 there were 1,696 participants. Because of the larger number of candidates, there are expected to be about 2,000 participants this year. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Caucuses begin at 7 p.m. Bring pens.