Bremer County Building & Zoning department head resigns abruptly

WAVERLY -- For the second time in less than a year, Bremer County is looking for a new Building, Zoning & Sanitation administrator.
The county board of supervisors accepted the immediate resignation of current administrator Ben Wilkens at its meeting on Monday.
Wilkens began working for the county in February 2021, and had received an increase in pay from the board in May, raising his salary to $73,963 annually. He supervised a department of four full-time employees. Board chair Ken Kammeyer had abstained from the vote to increase Wilkens' pay as he is Wilkens' uncle, and he was absent from the July 6 board meeting when supervisors went into a closed session to discuss Wilkens' performance, according to the meeting agenda.
Upon reconvening in public, the two supervisors present at the meeting -- Tim Neil and Duane Hildebrandt -- continued meeting with Wilkens. Neil moved and Hildebrandt seconded a motion to terminate Wilkens or give him the option to resign with two weeks' pay. Ensuing discussion led to the agreement, endorsed by both Neil and Hildebrandt, that Wilkens would hold a "clear the air" session with his subordinates to work through apparent issues he was having with his staff. Human Resources would moderate the meeting, and if significant improvement wasn't made, Wilkens would have to submit his resignation on Aug. 2, according to minutes from the July 6 meeting.
The agenda from the July 12 meeting reflected that an update was supposed to be given on that staff meeting, but instead the board received Wilkens' resignation, said county Auditor Shelley Wolf.
According to Wolf, the meeting with staff never took place.
Wilkens did not return a call for comment. Before joining Bremer County, Wilkens' LinkedIn profile says he was an electrical inspector with the city of Cedar Falls.