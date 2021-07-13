Bremer County Building & Zoning department head resigns abruptly

WAVERLY -- For the second time in less than a year, Bremer County is looking for a new Building, Zoning & Sanitation administrator.

The county board of supervisors accepted the immediate resignation of current administrator Ben Wilkens at its meeting on Monday.

Wilkens began working for the county in February 2021, and had received an increase in pay from the board in May, raising his salary to $73,963 annually. He supervised a department of four full-time employees. Board chair Ken Kammeyer had abstained from the vote to increase Wilkens' pay as he is Wilkens' uncle, and he was absent from the July 6 board meeting when supervisors went into a closed session to discuss Wilkens' performance, according to the meeting agenda.

