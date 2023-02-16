WAVERLY — A signature downtown bridge was expected to be replaced by the end of next year, but now has a different timetable.

The city of Waverly has announced that the Department of Transportation’s plan to demolish the Bremer Avenue bridge and install a new one in its place has been delayed a year.

The span was built in 1950 and connects the downtown over the Cedar River.

The bridge is now expected to close in the fall of next year, and reopen after a year’s worth of construction concludes by late 2025.

Elected officials shared a memo on Facebook from Administrator James Bronner indicating the timeline change had to do with additional soil borings needed for the drilling of the bridge shafts.

Trail bridges to be focus of future inspections in Waverly 'The trail bridges are certainly the area of concern. Our vehicle bridges for the most part are in pretty good shape,' the city engineer told the City Council.

A recent evaluation of the soil led the DOT to the “unexpected” findings that the rock layer was shallower and of a different quality than had been anticipated, according to Pete Hjelmstad, a DOT field services coordinator.

More borings will be completed and an adjustment to the design of the bridge footings is expected. But nothing significant about the project will change, nor will the latest findings put it in any jeopardy, he said.

The DOT, however, will miss a deadline for the fall bid letting for the steel beam bridge. The agency prefers to wait until the fall and not work in the spring because the water levels are low and there’s little risk of a delay in completing all the substructure work.

The state agency allocated $5.8 million into its Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program for the Iowa Highway 3 infrastructure that’s “nearing the end of its useful life.”

The city is not contributing financially to the project, said Bronner.

Before the delay, Hjelmstad said the new bridge was expected to open as soon as the fall of 2024, meaning construction would have begun potentially during the final months of this year.

The City Council in previous months had been discussing and reaching consensus for the aesthetic design of the new span and other minor enhancements, but the overall plans had been set in stone at least since the summer.

According to Bronner’s letter, what will not be impacted is the city’s plans to remove the “tailrace” there.

“The tailrace is the wall (in the water) that separates the main channel from the hydroelectric discharge flow,” said Mayor Adam Hoffman in a text message.

It “keeps back pressure from slowing the flow through the turbines. Since the turbines were removed through the decommissioning process, it is no longer needed and actually will make the bridge replacement easier and clean up the river for both habitat purposes as well as aesthetically,” he added.

