Breaching Capitol, Cedar Rapids man prayed on Senate floor

CEDAR RAPIDS — Leo Kelly didn’t go to Washington to overthrow the government.

But he was there Jan. 6 when protesters invaded the U.S. Capitol and, caught up in the moment, Kelly said, he followed the crowd into the Senate chamber.

“It was just a crazy time,” he said Monday.

He’s still trying to process what happened, Kelly said, adding it would be fair to say he’s still somewhat overwhelmed by the experience that left at least five people including a police officer dead, more than 90 arrested so far and investigations into caches of guns, Molotov cocktails and even napalm.

Kelly, who described himself as an independent who has been politically active, traveled from Cedar Rapids to Washington on his own to show support for President Donald Trump, to call attention to the unsubstantiated claims the election was stolen from the president and to air frustration over what he believes are “crimes against the Constitution” that are not being addressed by the courts and other government institutions.