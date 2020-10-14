Branstad, Reynolds stump for Trump, Ernst at Reagan Dinner

Back from China, former longtime Iowa governor Terry Branstad said he looks forward to semi-retirement after a contentious Nov. 3 election.
"I don't have political aspirations," Branstad said. "I don't intend to work full-time, but I don't intend to be fully retired either. I am looking at maybe serving on some corporate boards, doing some consulting."
But until then, he's happy to crisscross the state rallying support for Republicans in the state.
The 73-year-old headlined the Scott County Republican Party annual Ronald Reagan Dinner at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on Tuesday night.
He was joined by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The pair also made stops Tuesday in Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids to rally support for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who is locked in a tight race against Democrat Theresa Greenfield, as well as President Donald Trump and Republicans down ballot, including state senator and Iowa 2nd District Congressional candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
"This election provides a stark contrast in choices," Branstad said, arguing Democrats will "spend this country into deeper debt."
President Trump promised to eliminate the national debt over eight years; it has grown by about $7 trillion.
"Instead of providing relief to American workers and businesses, they want to bail out the liberal states that have mismanaged their finances," while Iowa has a $305 million surplus and full cash reserves, Branstad said.
He praised Reynolds, his successor and lieutenant governor, for her handling of the pandemic "for getting kids back to school and back in the classrooms where they need to be, and getting Iowans back to work and getting our life back to normal."
Iowa on Monday surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases and is on pace for a record number of new cases in October. Reynolds has been criticized for ignoring guidance from federal health officials and the White House coronavirus task force, including her refusal to issue a statewide mask mandate, and easing quarantine guidance in her push to return teachers and students to the classroom.
Reynolds, too, has encouraged Iowans to attend Trump's Wednesday rally in Des Moines, despite the task force declaring Des Moines a "yellow zone" for community spread of the virus, where gathering should be limited to 25 people or fewer.
"You know, I think we need to move on with our life," Reynolds told reporters before the dinner. "We need to do it safely and responsibly. We've seen the positivity rate continue to go down in Polk County. ... I think that it's fine that the president is coming in. We're in an election. You have to get out. We have to continue to lead the state."
Guests, which included local Republican state lawmakers and local elected Republican officials and candidates, wore masks, unless eating or drinking, and were asked to social distance beyond their tables.
Branstad recently ended a three-year tenure marked by a trade war and increasingly bitter relations between the world's two largest economies.
The former ambassador defended a tough approach to China, saying the Trump administration has made progress on trade.
"And we've seen in recent months dramatic increases ... in purchase of corn from China in history, soybeans as well as pork, beef and chicken," Branstad told reporters prior to the dinner. "In addition to that, we are now seeing protection for intellectual property rights and stopping the stealing of technology. This is something that was long overdue. And, thanks to the Trump Administration's tenacity and aggressive effort, we were able to get a (phase 1 trade) agreement with China that is enforceable."
Some economists and farmers, however, have noted China has fallen short of its pledged purchases of U.S. goods under the trade agreement.
Branstad said progress was hindered by the pandemic, but China has since made record purchases in the last few months.
But with farmers reeling from flooding, a trade war, now a pandemic, and most recently an derecho that flattened crops and destroyed grain bins, more than 35% of net farm income is estimated to come from government payments, according to ag economists.
Asked whether the Trump administration's approach to China and the handling of the pandemic has created an ag sector now more reliant than ever on federal rescue funds that aren't sustainable, Branstad argued because of the trade deal and China's ramped up purchases "I don''t think we're going to need those subsidies going forward."
"President Trump has taken on the tough fights for fairer trade deals for Iowans and for America," Branstad told guests. "Simply put, no president had been willing to take on China like President Trump."
Both Branstad and Reynolds praised Ernst for her dedication to protect Iowa farmers by pushing to rein in renewable fuel refinery exemptions that have harmed ethanol producers.
"We need Joni back in Washington ... to stand up against the liberal push to pass this Green New Deal, which will drive the cost of gasoline through the roof," Branstad said. "We need to make sure that these crazy liberal ideas are stopped ... to preserve our rural way of life."
