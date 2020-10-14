Branstad, Reynolds stump for Trump, Ernst at Reagan Dinner

Branstad recently ended a three-year tenure marked by a trade war and increasingly bitter relations between the world's two largest economies.

The former ambassador defended a tough approach to China, saying the Trump administration has made progress on trade.

"And we've seen in recent months dramatic increases ... in purchase of corn from China in history, soybeans as well as pork, beef and chicken," Branstad told reporters prior to the dinner. "In addition to that, we are now seeing protection for intellectual property rights and stopping the stealing of technology. This is something that was long overdue. And, thanks to the Trump Administration's tenacity and aggressive effort, we were able to get a (phase 1 trade) agreement with China that is enforceable."

Some economists and farmers, however, have noted China has fallen short of its pledged purchases of U.S. goods under the trade agreement.

Branstad said progress was hindered by the pandemic, but China has since made record purchases in the last few months.

But with farmers reeling from flooding, a trade war, now a pandemic, and most recently an derecho that flattened crops and destroyed grain bins, more than 35% of net farm income is estimated to come from government payments, according to ag economists.