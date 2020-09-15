Former Iowa Gov. Branstad returns to Iowa in time to campaign

“But can he make some massive difference or swing an election? At this point it’s hard to see how he could do that,” he noted.

Steffen Schmidt, an Iowa State University political science professor, said Branstad comes back to Iowa “with little to show” in terms of protecting farmers. “But he can campaign for the Republicans and he has been an amazing politician,” he added.

“He’s a well-connected sheep dog who can herd the GOP cats to vote in numbers and vote Republican,” Schmidt said. “So Branstad can be an effective, well-known, experienced asset in a year when both parties need to open all the floodgates of assets because many races will be razor tight. Plus he’s a likable guy.”

Smith said if Branstad is Republicans’ October surprise, Democrats are not worried. “We’re ready for it. We’re willing to put forth the message that Iowans need to hear, which is the truth and how these policies of Trump, Ernst and Branstad have adversely affected Iowa’s economy.”

It may be too soon to know what role Branstad, 73, might take in campaigns. He might need time to readjust, but University of Iowa political science professor Tim Hagle expects Branstad has maintained contacts here “and it would not take him that long to get back up to speed.”