CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Public Library serves thousands of people from infancy to their retirement years.

So, making its mission clear with new messaging and branding would raise people’s awareness about what the community space and resource has to offer.

“We’re really excited that we’re finally doing it,” Director Kelly Stern said during a recent interview.

Officials have had a couple preliminary meetings with IFC Studios of Cedar Falls as part of a contract with the city for the estimated $45,000 branding project. The City Council authorized the expenditure back in December.

IFC’s bid was one of two, with Stern saying in a memo to the council that it was lowest priced one and most comprehensive, and noting how the cost is covered by the Cedar Falls Community Foundation’s Robert and Shirley Berg Fund.

One example of its outdated messaging is the current logo that was created about 20 years ago while fundraising for the new library building that later opened in 2004, said Stern. Without brand identity, she feels the library, in a sense, is “under-serving” the community.

“People come into the library and may not know what we offer,” she said. “People come in for one specific thing and they say, ‘Gosh, I didn’t know you guys offered all that.’ We don’t have that brand identity and there’s a lot of power in having one.”

One output will be a new library mascot for kids, she noted. Trustee Seth Chadwick expressed his excitement about an updated website with a revamped experience for patrons.

“Hopefully, it will be easier to use and more intuitive with a cleaner, more modern look,” said Chadwick.

“The branding will help people know we’re here, and branding always refreshes who you are as an organization,” added Trustee Michael Sulentic.

Trustee Joan Bessman Taylor pointed out how it will also grow the library’s outreach, which is always a key to the board‘s mission.

“We’re here to serve, and we want people to know that we take that seriously,” she added.

According to the contract, the work is slated to wrap up this spring, as early as April, with the logo, website, tagline, and mascot. Additionally, the work includes a branding guide and marketing strategies.

