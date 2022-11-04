Bothwell, Brown-Powers on ballot for District 61

WATERLOO — A historically unopposed legislator will face a competitor in the Nov. 8 election.

Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, a Democrat from Waterloo, and John Bothwell, a Libertarian, are fighting for the Iowa House District 61 seat. No Republicans filed to run. The district covers southern Waterloo.

John Bothwell, 33, of Waterloo, is “getting his feet wet” as a first-time politician. He works at TEAM Builders Limited, in Cedar Falls, as a project consultant.

“If I ran as a Republican, I would’ve had a heck of a better chance of winning but that doesn’t align with my values,” he said.

Libertarians “strongly oppose any government interference into their personal, family and business decisions,” according to the party’s website. In addition, it says the organization believes “Americans should be free to live their lives and pursue their interests as they see fit as long as they do no harm to another.”

“I basically got fed up with Republicans and Democrats,” said Bothwell. “I didn’t feel like we were getting anywhere and people needed a third option to vote for. That’s how I got the idea to run and I haven’t looked back since.”

Many of Bothwell’s stances oppose government overreach. He is against eminent domain and said that access to abortion “shouldn’t be the government’s decision one way or the other.” In a difference from some other Libertarians, he is against Gov. Kim Reynolds’ school vouchers proposal.

“Lots of people support the vouchers but I don’t like to see public money going toward private entities,” he said.

His “pipe dream,” he said, is for Iowa not to have an income tax.

But the biggest reason he’s running is to offset the two party system.

“You hear a lot of politicians say they’re all about common sense,” Bothwell said. “The problem is, it seems to fade away once they’re in office. They’re doing the best for their party rather than the people they’re serving.”

Brown-Powers, 55, is a therapist at MercyOne Medical Center. She is seeking her fifth term.

“The political world is a bit toxic right now for various reasons but I have learned down at the statehouse who I can work with and push legislation to move Waterloo forward,” she said. “I have bipartisan legislation and I, just in the last two years, started to make some gains in that area and I thought that there’s more I want to do.”

She said she’s worked with numerous local nonprofits to craft legislation. Some of these include the Grout Museum, House of Hope, Riverview Center and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

“We have a lot of great people in our nonprofits who are doing great, great things,” she said. “But they could do more if they have support at the state level.”

Besides focusing on nonprofits, Brown-Powers said if reelected she wants to take a look at the state of Iowa’s almost $2 billion surplus.

“We want to continue to have reserves but we have more than we need. … We can pull from that savings and look at what programs in Iowa need an extra boost,” she said.

“My colleagues on the other side were really focused on tax cuts and building up that reserve. But that took away from our middle class and our lower middle class folks and prevented some programs from taking off and being productive.”

Another issue important to her is women’s rights. Brown-Powers said she expects “that’s going to be on the docket pretty early in session.” She also wants to explore more legislation around children’s mental health and Iowa’s private Medicaid system.

“We are anxious to get back to work,” she said.