WATERLOO — Van Miller and Bob Molinaro long will be remembered for donating their considerable wealth and influence, often to the same causes, to improve their community.
But when the Waterloo business titans found themselves on opposite sides of a 2011 plan to build new homes along the edge of Sunnyside Country Club it touched off an eight-year fight that spilled from City Hall into the courts.
Sunnyside South Addition shined a spotlight on the city’s practice of giving away land for development and was debated in coffee shops and political campaigns. Litigants died or dropped out over time as the lots sat idle.
Neither Molinaro nor Miller, who died in 2012 and 2015 respectively, got to see the Iowa Supreme Court end their battle last month with a ruling clearing the way for the project to move ahead.
But the remaining participants disagree over what, if anything, the entire affair accomplished.
“Absolutely nothing was changed in regards to the original plan as a result of this litigation,” said Jim Walsh, who partnered with Miller in Sunnyside South development group. “The interference was an abuse of the court system and an abuse of the trust of some of the named plaintiffs.”
Walsh said the lawsuits only delayed construction of taxpaying houses and cost both city taxpayers and private interests hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills.
But attorney Dave Nagle, who represented Molinaro and his fellow litigants, said he hopes the result is a more fair and transparent city bidding process ending closed-door deals to give away city assets.
“The maximum return for the city can only be realized if the public and the prospective bidders are presented with a concept rather than with a fait accompli,” Nagle said. “If they didn’t learn that, they wasted a lot of money. If they learned that, then mission accomplished.”
A partnership
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson is the point man in City Hall for economic development deals.
He was thrilled when developer Jeff Stickfort, a Hudson-based contractor, stopped in with an idea to create housing lots between San Marnan Drive and Sunnyside Country Club. Representatives for San Marnan Management, the partnership between Miller, Walsh and John Deery Jr., showed up within a week with the same concept.
“This had been talked about for many years, so it was really eerie to have two groups come in within a few days of each other,” Anderson said. “I hated to have two competing groups with the same idea, so I got them together.”
The resulting partnership, Sunnyside South Addition LLC, struck a deal with Sunnyside Country Club to support the project and unveiled the plans at May 3, 2011, zoning commission meeting.
Walsh said San Marnan Management was typically not interested in developing housing subdivisions. But the trio, primarily Miller, saw the opportunity as a way to help Sunnyside Country Club.
“As was true with many private golf clubs in the Midwest, they had trouble keeping up the volume needed at their private restaurant, pool and their golf course,” Walsh said. “They needed members, and having houses facing the course with direct access to the course would help add new members to the club.”
A plan to sell the San Marnan Drive right-of-way to Sunnyside South Addition for $1 was presented to the City Council on June 27, 2011. The deal required the developers to relocate the roadway at their own expense, estimated at $1.8 million, to create enough room for 24 upscale homes.
Molinaro crashed the party, objecting to the land being sold without others getting a right to bid and questioning whether Walsh, who was city attorney at the time, had a conflict of interest.
Then he sued.
Battle lines drawn
Nagle had represented Molinaro before, both in an effort to get a gaming license at the former Waterloo Greyhound Park site and later in an unsuccessful attempt to stop the construction of an interchange at Ansborough Avenue on U.S. Highway 20.
“We got along because we could disagree,” Nagle said. “He’s the only guy I ever loved that I wanted to kill, because our arguments could get very stern.”
But there’s another reason Nagle believes Molinaro picked him to file a lawsuit on July 15, 2011, claiming the city’s decision to sell the land was illegal and contending Walsh had a conflict of interest.
“You go around this town and try to find somebody who will take on the city, and there isn’t any,” he said. “They’ve all got to go over there to get their client’s zoning change application approved. They’ve got to go over and get a zoning variance. I was the only guy in town that would stand up to them.”
Nagle still has the $100,000 check Molinaro had offered to give the city for the land as a counter to Sunnyside South Addition.
“I informed the council that if they wanted the $100,000 we’d turn around and gift it to the country club,” Nagle recalled. “Bob just felt very strongly if they were going to give it away, it should have been given to the country club to let them develop it.
“He also objected to a closed-door development agreement with a city official being presented for ratification without the opportunity to consider alternatives,” he added.
Cities are allowed in most cases to sell land for $1 without taking bids, provided they hold a public hearing. It’s an incentive many cities provide to lure new projects that create jobs and grow the tax base.
But Molinaro pointed to a section of the Iowa Code requiring a different process to dispose of land originally acquired for highway construction. That requires an appraisal, sealed bids and giving preference to previous and current owners of affected land.
The district court dismissed Molinaro’s suit in December 2011, so he rounded up his wife, Mary Ellen, and seven friends, to file a second lawsuit in December 2011.
The petitioners included prominent business leader Tunis Den Hartog, sitting District Court Judge Leonard Lybbert, Bill Robert, Mark Fisher, Shirley Schweertman, James Schuman and Michael Mack.
Supreme Court rules
Real estate sale signs were planted on the Sunnyside South Addition lots in the spring of 2014.
Stickfort’s construction company had relocated San Marnan Drive, and utilities were in place to serve the lots. Bob Molinaro had passed away. His first lawsuit had been rejected by the Iowa Court of Appeals and the second suit was dismissed by a district court judge.
“The lots were listed and interest at that time was high,” Walsh said. “I would estimate that we had about half of them … committed by the time the Molinaro group decided to strike.”
It was actually the Iowa Supreme Court that turned the plans upside down.
The court ruled in April 2014 the land in question was, in fact, former highway right-of-way that could not be sold without following proper steps and taking bids. The city was enjoined from selling the land, despite having already delivered the title to Sunnyside South Addition.
The matter went unresolved for five years as the city kept making errors in the land sale process and Nagle continued filing motions contesting the efforts at every turn. The Iowa Supreme Court weighed on once again, agreeing with Nagle that the city had used an improper bidder list.
Den Hartog, Lybbert and Mary Ellen Molinaro had all passed away, while Schuman and Mack had dropped out of the case following Bob Molinaro’s death. Miller also suffered a fatal heart attack in 2015.
The city finally won when the Iowa Supreme Court issued a ruling April 27 this year noting the land, which had been appraised at $1.825 million, was properly sold to Sunnyside South Addition.
Records show the city had paid nearly $164,000 to the Ahlers and Cooney law firm, which handled the case for the city. That doesn’t include the cost of appraisals, multiple certified mailings and many hours of staff time dedicated to Sunnyside South over the years.
‘It’s finally over’
Brian Molinaro-Blonigan, Bob and Mary Ellen’s son-in-law, took a key role in the litigation effort in recent years. He believes it was unfair to blame the petitioners for the legal costs the city incurred.
“The fact of the matter is the Supreme Court sided with us unanimously twice that the city was not following the code,” he said. “We brought this up when (the city) first started, but they refused to listen.”
Molinaro-Blonigan also noted Bob Molinaro spent his own money fighting what he believed was an injustice despite having no financial interest in the outcome.
“He couldn’t believe the city was giving away land for a dollar, land the Supreme Court has now said is some of the most valuable land in the city,” he said. “He would not be happy today to see the city giving away $1.8 million of land for a dollar, but he would have respected the Supreme Court’s decision. We do too.”
Walsh remains disappointed Molinaro’s side never recognizes the $1.8 million Sunnyside South invested in the project, noting that land had little development value until his company made the investment.
“Mr. Molinaro, a fine man who did many wonderful things for his community, had a penchant for doing things his way or else,” he said. “So did Van Miller.
“I was a ‘get along’ kind of guy but didn’t and don’t like to be accused by latecomers of taking advantage by simply moving first and fastest on ideas,” he added.
Meanwhile, Walsh said Sunnyside South is ready for homes once the city turns over the deed. He is now a majority shareholder, but Deery and Stickfort are still on board.
“It will be a couple of months until we can put together a plan to sell the lots again,” he said. “I don’t know about current interest from buyers, but the lots are still prime locations and will make excellent sites for some higher-end homes.
“It is still hard to believe it is really over,” he added.
Wallace Sulentic believes the development will be good for community. Sulentic was a former board member at Sunnyside Country Club who supported the development but also had a weekly breakfast with Bob Molinaro.
“Bob and I were extremely good friends and would argue about this and many other things,” Sulentic said. “I still think it will be a boon for Sunnyside Country Club to get some new members and will enhance the value of the other homes nearby.”
