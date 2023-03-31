CEDAR FALLS — Wednesday was an emotional day at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.

After a 42-year career, Fire Chief John Bostwick, 64, signed off with a final 10-42 call to signal the end of his service. He received various recognitions and mementos, including the chief’s helmet he wore until his last day on the job.

Testaments were delivered about his value to the city over the years as he was sent off into retirement in front of his family and friends as well as past and present neighbors, first responders and city officials.

“It’s just hard to say goodbye,” he said afterwards about why the final call brought tears to his eyes.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen a lot of these guys in a long time. There were a lot of people here that I had forgot I had talked to before. We may have done something for them 20 years ago and they remembered those interactions with the fire department. It’s crazy because I didn’t realize some of the people I’d impacted over 40 years.”

Plenty of memories were represented by those in the audience, but also on a table in the corner of the conference room where the reception was held.

They ranged from patches he had exchanged with other firefighters from different departments to a scrap album with old photos. Framed pictures included the 18th and Main streets fire station from decades ago and a photo of him helping fight the Simpson Furniture store fire in 1983.

“Every day coming to work were the greatest days that I could ever have,” said Bostwick to the few dozen who showed up to pay their respects. “I’ve learned a lot from every one of you guys in this room, everyone that I’ve ever met in this city I’ve learned something from.”

Bostwick told a story of when he first arrived in Cedar Falls and spoke to how proud he was to promote installing fire alarms in facilities.

He also urged the younger officers in the room to complete further training and education. They never know when a promotion might be around the corner.

“But if you don’t take the test, you’ll never get that promotion,” he said.

Before signing off to his final call, he ended with a Dr. Seuss quote: “Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets, so love the people who treat you right, forget about the ones who don’t, and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said life would be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.”

Bostwick’s been fire chief since 2016, and has served as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief and police reserve officer since 1980.

His proud accomplishments ranged from helping to introduce the first formal fitness equipment to the fire station and bestowing upon children the value of fire safety and education to assisting in the development of a national manual on structural firefighting strategy and tactics.

Later on his career, he helped get the new public safety building prepared for emergency response in 2019 and was one of the faces of the city’s transition from separate police and fire departments to the public safety officer program.

“It really took John’s vision, along with a small team, to design this building to where now police and fire work together seamlessly,” said Public Safety Director Craig Berte.

John Zolondek has been appointed as the interim fire chief. Bostwick will remain employed with Cedar Falls until the end of this year and into the next one as a consultant as part of his separation agreement with city.

Among those in attendance was Mike Olson, a retired lieutenant colonel with the Iowa Army National Guard, who’s been friends with Bostwick ever since he helped the city respond to the flood of 2008.

“I’ve thought very highly of John ever since then, a very stressful situation, dealing with people’s lives and their property,” he said. “He’s a man of honor, and really deserves the thanks of the city for his 42 years.”

Dave McRae of Cedar Falls was the troop master of Boy Scout Troop 55 and came to express his appreciation for Bostwick’s time speaking to the members as part of the emergency preparedness merit badge.

“He would come in at 6:30 at night and teach for an hour and half after working all day long, and he did that for us several times and never asked for anything other than a round of applause,” he said.

