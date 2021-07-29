‘Born to do,’ DeJear considers running for Iowa governor in 2022

Waterhawks Ski Team Performs

CEDAR RAPIDS — Deidre DeJear, who says she was “born to do,” is trying to determine whether running for governor is something she should do.

“It would bring me great joy and pleasure to be there,” DeJear said about leading the state, but before she commits to seeking the Democratic nomination to face Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2022, she’s touring Iowa to “make sure that we have a strong path to victory.”

It’s important to hear from Iowans because “I am convinced that Iowans know what’s good for Iowa.”

She’s been on the road in July and hearing a lot of good ideas from Iowans. “So we’re writing things down and we’re keeping copious notes.”

DeJear has been down the road before. In 2018, as the first Black woman to be nominated for statewide office by a major political party, she unsuccessfully challenged Secretary of State Paul Pate. She’s bringing some of the same issues — voting rights and small-business assistance — to her exploratory campaign, but also broadening her message.

“There’s this resounding theme that I hear from folks that they believe the state has left them behind,” DeJear said. “They believe that their communities have a great deal more potential than what is shown.”