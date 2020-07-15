Booking error drives up convention center project cost

WATERLOO — A booking mishap at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center will cost taxpayers nearly $11,000.
Waterloo City Council members voted Monday to approve a change order for Peters Construction Corp. to break down and move its ongoing construction operation out of the center’s exhibition hall for an event.
Councilman Dave Boesen voted against the contract change “on principle” because he said the room never should have been rented when it was known to be under construction.
“We’re renting a building out for two weeks for $3,400 and the contractors are charging us $10,982 to move their equipment out and put it back in,” Boesen said.
Council members in May approved a $940,000 contract to renovate the exhibit hall ceiling, covering peeling paint with a translucent panel and lighting system.
But convention center managers later rented the room for two weeks to Rich Penn Auctions, which is holding a collectibles sale July 23-26, requiring the contractors to move out and install temporary lights and life-safety measures.
Mayor Quentin Hart said the disconnect involved “the communication levels between all of us with regards to all the renovations taking place to the new (management) company to the consultant to city staff.”
“All of those things have been tightened up with the regards to the leadership at the convention center and how we communicate with one another so we never have a situation like this happen again,” Hart said.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein said it was unfair to punish the contractor doing the work but also voiced dismay.
“Sometimes it just feels like somebody’s playing a fast one with us,” Klein said. “Why are we having an event when we’re not ready with safety, when we’re not ready with the building?
“It boggles my mind that we have gotten ourselves into that and now we’re going to have to pay this extra money to contractors who have no involvement in this at all,” she added.
