Booking error drives up convention center project cost

WATERLOO — A booking mishap at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center will cost taxpayers nearly $11,000.

Waterloo City Council members voted Monday to approve a change order for Peters Construction Corp. to break down and move its ongoing construction operation out of the center’s exhibition hall for an event.

Councilman Dave Boesen voted against the contract change “on principle” because he said the room never should have been rented when it was known to be under construction.

“We’re renting a building out for two weeks for $3,400 and the contractors are charging us $10,982 to move their equipment out and put it back in,” Boesen said.

Council members in May approved a $940,000 contract to renovate the exhibit hall ceiling, covering peeling paint with a translucent panel and lighting system.

But convention center managers later rented the room for two weeks to Rich Penn Auctions, which is holding a collectibles sale July 23-26, requiring the contractors to move out and install temporary lights and life-safety measures.